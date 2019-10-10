Saturday

Girls in Aviation Day begins at 9 a.m. at Sebring Regional Airport, Terminal Building, 128 Authority Lane.

Back Porch Revival performs as part of Music in the Park at Highlands Hammock State Park. Performance begins at 5 p.m.

Pink on Parade 1 Mile Walk and 5K Run at AdventHealth Sebring Medical Center. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Walk and run starts at 7:30 p.m.

