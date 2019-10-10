Saturday
Girls in Aviation Day begins at 9 a.m. at Sebring Regional Airport, Terminal Building, 128 Authority Lane.
Back Porch Revival performs as part of Music in the Park at Highlands Hammock State Park. Performance begins at 5 p.m.
Pink on Parade 1 Mile Walk and 5K Run at AdventHealth Sebring Medical Center. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Walk and run starts at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.