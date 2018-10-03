LAKE PLACID — One died and two others received serious injuries Wednesday when a car apparently crossed the median into the path of a work van on U.S. 27.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler did not yet have names of the drivers or the deceased victim within the first hour after the wreck, which he said occurred at or shortly before 10:51 a.m., the time 911 Central Dispatch received the first call.
Officers were still investigating at 1:30 p.m. and were preparing to notify next of kin, Fansler said by phone from the scene.
The off-center head-on impact sent a southbound dark red Ford Taurus spinning and rolling into a stand of palmetto palms set between the northbound lanes and Eastside Drive, a frontage road on the east side of the highway.
The sedan landed on its passenger side. Lake Placid volunteer firefighters had to cut off the roof to extract the driver, an elderly man.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services took the driver to a nearby hospital. The passenger in the Taurus died in the wreck.
Lt. Mark Schneider, traffic crash investigator with the Lake Placid Police, indicated a spot of scraped-up pavement in the inside lane as the spot where the two cars collided.
The impact, he said, spun a northbound white Dodge Ram 1500 ProMaster utility van clockwise toward the median.
The van had stopped, without most of its front end, facing south in the inside lane.
Once EMS had transported the injured, Schneider, with assistance from Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman, began marking the scene and taking measurements to determine exactly what happened.
Neither he nor Fansler expected to have a complete report ready for several hours.
Schneider’s initial estimate was that the Taurus, southbound on U.S. 27, had attempted to turn left onto Lake Clay Drive, across from the South Highlands Shopping Center.
For whatever reason, he said, it appeared that the Taurus may have jumped the median curb of the pull-through lane, continued into the northbound lanes and hit the van.
At the time, still less than an hour after the crash, he did not have statements from either driver, or even names to release, and did not want to speculate any further than that.
Meanwhile, Lake Placid Police and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies rerouted northbound traffic onto Eastside Drive from Tower Plaza to Lake Clay Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.