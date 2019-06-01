Being saved, people must believe two things and not believing one of them will leave you unsaved.
First and foremost, you must believe that you are a sinner in the way that God sees you and not in the way you see yourself and others. It is easy to compare yourselves with others and say that you are a good person. We all do this. People will say that I have never stole and killed, and compare themselves with ones who are sitting in prison who have killed multiple times. By saying this, they are comparing themselves to those in prison and saying, they are good people.
Man’s law says yes, you are right, but God says No! All have sinned and come short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23 KJV) and the wages of sin, is death (Romans 6:23 KJV). God sees all people the same and has no respect to any (Romans 2:11 KJV).
Now read the following carefully, it’s going to shake a lot of people up, but it’s going to the point. If Adolf Hitler instead on killing himself with a pistol to his head, went to his knees and confessed that he was a sinner and believed the second thing that one must believe to be saved (1 Corinthians 15:1-4 KJV) God would have saved him, that simple. The same with Judas Iscariot and King Saul. Wow, what a revelation, right?
Where sin abounds, grace abounds more (Romans 5:20). What does this mean? God sees all of us equal in sin and that there is no sin or sins that he will not forgive and can’t forgive other than one. What’s that one unbelief in the two things written about here. Unbelief will send one into the lake of fire, not sins. So, what else am I saying here? Do not judge others before taking the thorn out of your own eyes (Matthew 7:1-5 KJV, Romans 2:1 KJV). Only Christ can judge people, not us.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
