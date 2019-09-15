Latrevieus Dionne Wiley

WILEY

Staff Writer

SEBRING — Authorities have captured one of four men suspected of staging a home invasion robbery last weekend.

Latrevieus Dionne Wiley, 22, of Avon Park has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied dwelling, burglary of occupied dwelling, criminal mischief and causing the death of an animal.

As stated in earlier reports, four men in masks at 1 a.m. Sept. 6 forced their way into a home on Willie Hawk Avenue in Avon Park and robbed the resident, shooting and killing the family dog in the process.

Law enforcement officers in Brevard County found Wiley on Wednesday and arrested him, then transported him to Highlands County Jail on Friday.

He is being held without bond.

Highlands County Sheriff Office officials said not all arrests result in a conviction, and everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Detectives believe Wiley has been involved in other crimes and urge victims and witnesses to come forward now that he is in jail.

The three other suspects are still being sought, and local law enforcement officials need members of the community to provide tips on them by calling 863-402-7250 or emailing detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

