It was a warm night on July 20, 1969. I was house-sitting for my adopted family while they were on a wilderness canoe trip in Canada. I was watching the fuzzy image on the television and was wondering if my family was looking up at the moon from their camp site. The irony was not lost on me. Neil Armstrong was about to make history as man made the first steps on the moon.
That night in July 50 years ago was the crowning achievement of NASA’s journey to the moon. We went on to land five more times, with each mission exploring more of the moon. We learned a great deal about leaving the earth’s surface and living in space, and it all began in the late 1950’s.
We sometimes only remember and celebrate the “Big” events, and Apollo 11 and landing on the moon was a big one. What we also need to recognize is all that it took to get there. When you consider all the new boundaries that were broken in engineering and development, that effort may be the most significant achievement.
In the coming weeks I’ll be looking back on the journey and sharing with you the many accomplishments and challenges we faced in the “Space Race”. It is a story of incredible dedication and human achievement that may not have been duplicated in the last 50 years. So, buckle up, close the hatch, we are headed to space!
I remember the cool October night in northern New Jersey looking up and trying to see that first satellite, Sputnik. The Russians had put the first object in orbit and our nation was on edge. The Russians had claimed the “high ground” and we were left behind. They were the first and we were playing catch up. Four months later on January 31, 1958, we sent our first satellite, Explorer 1 into space.
Weight and speed were the critical issues of getting to space. We had ICBMs, (Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles) that could launch a nuclear warhead into the outer reaches of our atmosphere and bring the warhead down on a target with some accuracy, but putting something up there to stay in orbit was another challenge. The satellite had to be light enough for the rocket to accelerate to over 17,000 mph to insert it into an orbit. It would travel fast enough to overcome the earth’s gravity, but not too fast to break away from the earth’s gravity and drift into space. The slide rules were working overtime to figure it out.
Figure it out we did, but we were behind the Russians. “Keeping a perspective”, “Timing is everything”, and “Staying focused” were common catch phrases. Our country has responded with a “National Energy of Purpose” that drew everyone together.
I was only a glimmer in my parents’ eyes when WW II came upon us, just arrived on the scene during the Korean War, and was in high school and college during the Vietnam war and the “Space Race”. All these events rallied the country, and the last two had an interesting comparison between them. The United States does not like to lose or be second. I won’t debate the Vietnam war here, but the country was polarized, and we had to win. We had to win at something and the race to space was one most all could support.
From Explorer 1, we moved on to other satellite launches and then had plans to put a man in space with the development of the Mercury Program, and the selection of the Mercury 7 astronauts. We fell in love with our astronaut heroes and saw our efforts catching up to the Russians. We tested the mercury space capsule, first with “Ham” the chimp that went first before a human.
There were questions of how a human would function in zero gravity. Ham answered many of those questions and Alan Shepard was scheduled to be the first man in space. We were about to take the lead. Then the Russians sent Yuri Gagarin up into orbit just weeks before we were scheduled to launch Shepard and we were last again. Alan Shepard became the second man in space.
The Mercury program caught up and put us in the lead near the end of Mercury. We put John Glenn into orbit. We set records for orbits and learning how to work in an orbiting space craft. On May 15th, 1963, Gordon Cooper piloted the longest and last Mercury spaceflight, Mercury-Atlas 9.
During that 34-hour mission he became the first American to spend an entire day in space, spent more time in space than any of the other U.S. astronauts combined, the first to sleep in space, and the last American launched on an entirely solo orbital mission. Despite a series of severe equipment failures, he managed to successfully complete the mission under manual control, guiding his spacecraft, which he named Faith 7 to a splashdown just 4 miles ahead of the recovery ship.
We learned much from the Mercury missions. We laid down the foundation for the next step, Gemini. Gemini would be a spacecraft with two crew members. It required a larger, more powerful rocket to put a much heavier payload in space and the missions required new tasks for the crew and spacecraft while in orbit. Next week Gemini, the twins go into space.
Coming back down to earth, this Saturday EAA Chapter 1240 will host the monthly pancake breakfast at the Aviation Development Center through Gate 24 at the Sebring Airport. Weather permitting, we will also be offering Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8 to 17. For further information, contact John Rousch at johnrousch73@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.