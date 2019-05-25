He was only about 9 years old when another kid at school tackled him for no reason. There to observe an athletic event, I naturally rushed to the scene.
I saw my son holding off his opponent with a greater strength than I realized he was capable of. His features were cast in determination and the true grit of a champion.
Quickly, a teacher broke up the struggle, though there would be consequences to pay.
Later at home when we had a chance to talk, I could sense his defensiveness. So, I chose my words carefully and positively.
“You really held him off. That took courage and strength. I’m very proud of you.”
He looked up quickly to be sure he had heard correctly. In that moment, his whole countenance and body language relaxed. His courage bolstered, he saw himself in a new light. Admiration.
Naturally, we encouraged him to always seek out a teacher when he sensed trouble coming rather than handling things on his own. But at the moment of the heated exchange, he had only one thing … faith that God would enable him.
The battle had revealed an inner strength he didn’t realize he had.
It makes me think of a young shepherd boy named David in the Bible. When he visited the Israelite troops facing the Philistine army and their hero, Goliath, he was disheartened to see Israel’s army cowering in the face of this boisterous giant.
I recently learned that the name Goliath means revealer. The presence of this extraordinary warrior revealed the Israelite army’s lack of faith in God. However, it brought out in the open the faith and courage of a young boy who couldn’t abide the defiance of his God.
He refused King Saul’s armor relying solely on God who strengthened him to kill bears and lions that attacked his sheep.
With only a sling and stone … and the rest is history.
A willing instrument in God’s hand, David’s defense was that “all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel.
“The battle is the Lord’s,” he told Goliath, “and he will give you into our hands.” (I Samuel 17: 46 & 47, NKJV).
Three thousand years later, we are still talking about David and Goliath, that the world may know!
So, bring your skill, preparation, and physical self to whatever your battle may be. But count on God for courage and wisdom to supply your lack. David didn’t sit in camp praying God would strike Goliath dead. Instead, he engaged the enemy in God’s strength.
Selah
