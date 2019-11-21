CORAL GABLES — For the Atlantic Coast Conference, eight may not be enough.
Only eight ACC teams have secured bowl eligibility, and unless some teams find a way to rally that will mean the league will be sending fewer teams to the postseason than it has in any year since expanding to 14 schools in 2013.
Clemson, Louisville, Florida State, Wake Forest, Virginia, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Miami are all bowl-bound. Georgia Tech is the only ACC school that is eliminated from the bowl mix.
The good news for the league is five teams — Boston College, North Carolina State, Syracuse, North Carolina and Duke — still have a chance of getting to that six-win prerequisite. The bad news is that, with the exception of Boston College, those schools have no room for error. Boston College is 5-5, and the Wolfpack, Orange, Tar Heels and Blue Devils all carry 4-6 records into this penultimate weekend of the regular season.
“It’s not easy for anybody in our football world,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “I mean everybody, everybody is suffering in some manner. Whoever supports players, whoever coaches the players and more than anyone else the players themselves. And I realized in 44 years of coaching I’ve only been a part of six losing seasons. I don’t really have anything to complain about by any manner. This season is not over.”
