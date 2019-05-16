Let's look at what Trump has done in about two years as president and what all U.S. presidents have done along with all of Congress in the past 50 years. The one major thing that really sticks in my mind is how other countries in the world, friendly nations and enemies took advantage of our country, financially and technologically. This country has a national debt of $22 trillion and of unfunded liabilities of $90 trillion. Unfunded liabilities include underfunded pensions, promised money to government workers that obviously can't be kept.

There is a $1.5 trillion student loan debt, $1.2 trillion sub-prime car loan debt and trillions in corporate debt. The Federal Reserve still has about $4 trillion in debt on their balance sheet from the last recession. I hate to say that the next recession will be like no other.

How did we get here? Well granted, we have dumb politicians on both sides who love to spend and promise for votes, and as long as they are getting theirs, hell to us. Even though serious, our real debt comes from being ripped off by other countries by unfair trade, stealing proprietary information, devaluing of currency and government subsides to companies. Let's face it, our politicians are stupid by rebuilding Germany, rebuilding Japan, building China, aid to Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, San Salvador, Palestine, African nations and yes, Puerto Rico even though a U.S territory, does nothing for the U.S. other than take.

NATO, does not pay their fair share of 2% of their GDP and yes, we are basically the only country that spills blood and spends money helping others. Yes, the great giver of the world, the U.S. of A., China, does not create, they steal, they devalue their currency and subsidize their companies to out price our company products. Our friendly nations, if you call it that, use our blood and military without paying and then stabs us in the back for the exception of Israel, a true friend. All these past 50 years of dumb stupid politicians and now, the American people finally get a president who is fighting for us and not someone else. America first!

No more unfair trade, no more not paying your fair share, NATO! No more easy aid, Mexico, Honduras, San Salvador, Puerto Rico and any other country with their hand out. No more, the presence of our military in South Korea without being paid. Because of Trump, South Korea now has to pay us, $1 trillion over the next 10 years. Only Trump cares about this country, not the rest.

Bruce Tooker

Lake Placid

