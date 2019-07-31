I am extremely disappointed in the reporting on the contract negotiations between The School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands County Education Association. The poorly written article reads as though the School Board doesn't care about attracting new teachers to the district and that HCEA only cares about new teacher salaries, both of which are not true.
Jim's comment was taken out of context. Both sides acknowledged and agreed that, yes, we have trouble attracting teachers to Highlands County and yes, we need to be able to retain them. There were philosophical differences with the district on how to read certain laws and yes, this led to volleying, debating and conversation with strong emotion.
At the end of the day, we reached an agreement that both sides could live with, one in which all effective and highly effective teachers are rewarded and that increases starting pay. We have worked very hard to build a relationship with the district that is based on respect — even when we don't agree — so we can work together, towards solutions.
A poorly written article on a subject that impacts so many people in the community does a huge disservice to the community. I for one am extremely disappointed and hope that in future negotiations someone writing about them for the newspaper will stay longer than five minutes, speak to members on both sides of the table, and give a more accurate picture of what's happening.
Shawna Warren
Sebring
