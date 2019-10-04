Those of you who have followed my columns over the years will note the new location in the “Viewpoints” section. Over time the columns have been in many different places and different days. I appreciate the opportunity the Highlands News-Sun has provided me to share the thoughts and activities that have been a part of the efforts with our county youth.
I take responsibility of writing something worth reading very seriously. Viewpoints is a section I have followed that will bring forward current issues and events to light and hopefully provide a thought or two to consider. I hope I can do that for you.
There are a few things in this world I am passionate about. Education is one and has been at the core of my journey through life from an early age. I remember learning how to draw and paint when I was a wee lad from my grandfather. I never became an accomplished artist like he was, but I learned how to teach by his example of guiding me through one attempt after another.
He gave me constant encouragement and was always looking for something that was good and an improvement and recognizing something to learn and build on. He was also a craftsman, and it wasn’t until years later when I found my hands filled with my own woodworking tools that I was able to appreciate his skills.
School Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore has brought forward a refreshing approach to our schools that has often been clouded with a singular message. The old message has been every student needs to prepare for college, and folks that is not true. Brenda’s message, and one I firmly believe in, is every student needs to prepare for life after high school, which will require additional education and skill development. That may include college and other options such as a trade school, apprenticeship, military service, or other options where a person can gain skills that are valuable and in demand.
A person never stops learning as the world we live in changes quickly. They need 21st century skills that can carry over from one career to the next. Research has shown those entering the workforce today will change jobs/careers more than 10 times before the age of 30. We learn by doing things and being involved in the areas we are learning about.
For example, our high school aviation students don’t just study about how aircraft are built, they are building one. Will they be aircraft builders in the future? Probably not, but they learn skills of teamwork, problem solving, using and applying technical information, being accountable for their work, and building self-confidence.
These are things that will carry over to any future career. They have been immersed in the content and concepts of the program and are able to make an informed decision about what they might consider in the future. Many of our Career and Technical Education courses provide the same depth of involvement.
We have adopted the theme in our Aviation and Aerospace program of creating “Options and Opportunities” for our youth through a hands-on and a rigorous curriculum in aviation and aerospace. The options and opportunities approach can be applied to any of our curriculums in school. Our students not only need to learn what the content of a class is, but also why it is important to them.
If the student doesn’t see the value of what is being taught, they will not put the effort forward to learn. In a future column I’ll share some ideas of how some of our required core academic courses can come alive and demonstrate the value of something more than passing a standardized test with a high score.
Something I often hear from local youth is that they “can’t wait to get out of here.” I can understand their limited perspective to a point, but for those of us who have been around the block a few times, Highlands County has much going for it. There are many individuals and community groups doing amazing things for our residents’ both young and old. We know the value of working together for a common goal.
There is a great deal of talent and skill in our community and it is exciting to see it come forward in so many ways. So, we’ll explore some of that each Friday in this section of the Highlands News-Sun and I’ll attempt to share a thought or two to ponder and an invitation to get involved.
Speaking of getting involved, we must reschedule our EAA 1240 October pancake breakfast to Nov. 9 due to building construction. We regret the delay, but on Nov. 9, we will be in a beautiful expanded building. Come join us then.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between The School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.
