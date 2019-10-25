Over the last few years I have had the honor of being asked to present some “How To” ideas for developing a community-based youth aviation and aerospace program at national high school aviation symposiums sponsored by AOPA. Our efforts here in Highlands County have been recognized as a “Best Practice” that others might model to develop their own program. Although I have spent much of my career speaking front of people in one form or another, presenting at the national symposium last November was different.
Did I really have something of value to share and would anyone want to hear about it? It all went smoothly and was well received and I was asked to come back and present again this year at the AOPA National High School Aviation Symposium in Denver. The topic this year is “How to Pitch an Aviation Program to School Administrators.”
In the legal world of school districts and “Risk Assessment and Prevention,” kids and airplanes can easily raise the hair on the back of the necks of school board attorneys and administrators. Often the first reaction is a firm no, and “are you kidding me?” This is followed by a closed door and often a closed mind of the decision makers. It can be a hard sell.
A few weeks ago, I received an e-mail from Herb Lingl, an educator in California who represents a group who want to start a high school/community aviation program. He saw my session listed in the on-line program for the Denver symposium. He asked if I could send him the materials I was going to present. I indicated it would not make much sense to send them without the context of the presentation.
I suggested to Herb we start with a phone call, so I learn more about his team and what they wanted to do. Phone calls and e-mails went back and forth leading to a conference call with me and all his key players to help develop a plan of action. It was a productive call. Over the years we have had many other requests about how we have developed our program here in Highlands County. It started me thinking about some of the key points that were made on the conference call.
There are many key elements and steps to be followed to make a program. One of the things I asked his team to do was to identify what they thought their program would look like and how would they know it was successful. As I asked Herb’s team to answer it, it caused me to think about how would I answer it for our program?
There are many things to note. Our community is learning and sharing why we developed the program, creating Options and Opportunities for our students. We see our students smiling and having fun learning new skills with hands-on activities. They do well on assessments and are learning how to learn. We see them working as a team and breaking away from the common high cliques’ high school students often fall into. Students have come to us and asked to take a large detailed aviation textbook home so they could explore even more information on their own.
This is a tell-tale indication we have unlocked the curiosity and desire to learn. We see community and EAA chapter volunteers stepping forward and getting involved. We are getting additional requests from the elementary and middle school teachers asking to help them with their STEM aviation activities. Our school administrators are promoting what we are doing. There are a hundred more things to acknowledge, but the most significant to us is hearing the laughter, seeing the smiles, the energy and the enthusiasm our students bring to class each day.
To me, that is the picture of a successful program, building “Options and Opportunities” for all involved.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between The School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.
