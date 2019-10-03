Last week I shared the loss of our ancient kitty, found way out in the woods of our local state park nearly two decades ago. Named for a woodland shrub common to the pine forests of our region, Sparkleberry was our daughter’s cat. It wasn’t until our gal left for college that I became her person.
Sparkles had been my writing partner for the last five years. Following me around until I moved into my home office, she’d be up in my lap the moment I sat down. In recent years, too frail to make the jump, she would sit at my feet and meow until I picked her up. From her elevated vantage point, she’d nap with routine stretches across my keyboard, deleting text or tapping a line of gibberish with one wee paw. It drove me crazy, but I loved the fuzzy companionship.
Today as I write, there is a new wee kitten, with a story remarkably similar to the first. Fern, named as a nod to our family’s favorite nature trail at Highlands Hammock State Park, dozes on my lap.
Our daughter had seen the posting about a kitten needing a home on Facebook. That this kitten had been found out in the wilds of the park astounded us. “How is this possible,” I exclaimed, shoving my phone screen in Mr. Harris’ direction. “What are the odds?”
I worked for Highlands Hammock State Park for two decades and while grown house cats sometime would prowl about the campground, kittens weren’t really ever seen. Sure enough, this young ticked tabby had the same face and similar coloration of our beloved Sparkles. We were pulling into Home Depot to buy paint, but my dear husband parked, squinted at my phone and asked the questioned we already knew the answer to.
“So are we going in to get paint or are we going to get the cat?”
I dialed as he drove and when the familiar voice answered, I knew beyond a doubt how the rest of this story would go. Similar to our former feline, found in the same scenario and even better, she immediately melted into me when I picked her up. As I shed tears of happiness, we headed home with “Fern.”
Our dingo barely registered her presence until the kitten frenzies unfolded but then quickly grasped the need to be gentle. Our male cats gave one quick sniff and promptly ignored her. There was one moment where our Shasta Boy shoved her off a chair with a big furry paw, but she took it in stride.
The final obstacle is our female, Pippin, who has responded to this intruder with such enmity it surprised me. Both are talkers and while kitten Fern burbles, Pippin responds with aggravated chatter. “What manner of critter is this,” I imagine her grousing. Regardless of whether Fern remains here at home with me or travels to The Swamp to reside with our daughter, these gals have got to get along.
Today as I type, she travels from my lap to doze in my inbox tray. While one can never replace the loss of a beloved pet, our new furry family member is already easing the ache and providing joyous distraction from the loss. Is it time for you to adopt a pet?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.