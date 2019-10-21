Our president, Donald J. Trump, has dug himself and his presidency a hole that not many previous presidents have been able to climb out of. What began as a single accusation of quid pro quo with a foreign nation turned into confirmation of this action by the acting chief of staff and a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.
On top of this, President Trump’s decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria, which in turn abandoned Kurdish allies, was bipartisanly condemned by many political figures.
From a nonpartisan standpoint, there is no denying that President Trump’s presidency is in serious jeopardy. He is quickly losing support from lawmakers within his party and multiple of his former cabinet members are testifying against him. The way President Trump chooses to react to the unfolding events will ultimately decide his future. Should he take the right steps, he very well could still be re-elected to the presidency when considering the Democratic Party does not seem to have a strong candidate. However, a misstep in the next few days could once again lead to a liberal president.
As badly as the reader of today’s column may want to label the inquiry into President Trump as a witch hunt, Democrats do have a strong basis to investigate the president. The allegations made by the whistleblower were confirmed by a second witness with matching facts. Again, one might claim that these two witnesses could be a part of a larger conspiracy against the president. This claim is immediately shot down when considering the fact that President Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, confirmed the holding of military aid to Ukraine. During this press conference, Mulvaney told the nation that President Trump withheld $400 million in military aid in order to pressure Ukraine to investigate several Democratic opponents. With this, it throws our president into serious trouble. There is simply no defending his actions as anything but wrong.
It is at moments like these that powerful conservative figures on Capitol Hill need to ask themselves what is more important, supporting the president or the party as a whole. The longer they defend President Trump and the more missteps from the White House, the longer the party will suffer. Republicans have put their trust into a man who continues to make mistakes, which will just continue to look bad on them. Not only do Republicans have to ask questions of their actions, but so do Democrats. They can capitalize on this moment, only when they prove to the American people why they can do a better job than their conservative counterparts.
This includes not getting caught up in this investigation and running the nation. If the Democratic Congressmen put their entire focus on attempting to impeach Donald Trump, they will not prove to the nation that they are capable of taking the reins. They need to allow this investigation to be carried out, without allowing it to become all they focus on and allowing it to run in the fairest way possible. The manner in which the United States chooses to react to the events surrounding President Trump will have serious consequences on the future of the nation.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Thank you again, Miguel, for casting light on this government train wreck. There will no doubt be lewd comments from the Rabid Right but they are to be ignored. Keep on with your messages as they present a picture of what America is fast becoming.
Why elect a President and then not allow him to deal internationally? Negotiations are give and take for both sides. If America profits from a good negotiation by The President why is it illegal for him? …… If the President cannot deal internationally, representing America, why have one? Should we stop Pelosi from her international negotiations as Speaker of The House? Isn't that Taxpayers supporting her future elections? Shouldn't all politicians stop doing anything good for the nation since they will seem a better candidate in future elections? ……. America cuts off their nose to spite their faces.
