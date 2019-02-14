Today 150 million cards will be exchanged throughout the country, but I’m more of the heart-box-filled-with-chocolates kind of gal. A traditional day for all things love and romance, it is stinky how it lands in the middle of a work week. Sort of takes all the ooh, la, la right out of things, doesn’t it?
Here at Harris & Co., we typically reschedule this holiday to the upcoming weekend. Rising early to tackle our day, I suspect we snuck a few star lit kisses during our before-dawn daily walk. Maybe we’ll shoot a couple sweet texts throughout the day, but we can’t manage much more than that. Our days are hectic and by the time the sun sets, we are bushed.
I often tell him it’s a good thing we are together because not too many others could handle all this fun. Usually that’s when he gives me a wink and snarky come back. I love this man, let me tell you. Knowing each other far better than we even sometimes realize, there are times when being with someone who really gets you may be the best gift ever.
Like when you have deadlines. Not just one or two, but maybe like five and you’re not even sure where to start. Or when his home improvement project goes a bit far west of sideways and he’s headed out for trip three to the big box store. You need someone who can say, “Hey you got this and I’m going to leave you alone until you’re done.”
Then there’s the thought processes that become verbalizations you can’t share with anyone else. Many times I’ve stopped myself from speaking only to have him insist I finish the sentence. “You can’t stop now,” he’ll declare. “Once you begin, you must complete it.” Those are top secret moments only he can be privy to because, well, it doesn’t reflect well of my character. Thankfully, he gives me much grace. Even better, he often already speaks what I was about to say. How awesome is that?
He’s found of grousing I don’t listen, but it’s more I do what I need to, even after I query him for advice. His wisdom however is golden and never steers me wrong, if I heed it. I might not hear well, but I’m certainly learning as I go.
I think that’s what love is really about anyway. It’s not long-stemmed roses and champagne dinners, but both are marvelous. True love is more of time, tested between two people. Heated and honed, polished and refined, it is a commitment of character spread out over the years. It’s not easy some days and it is not the fluffy, silly stuff of romance movies. Rather it’s the everyday companionship of another who you know so well that, well, you know them. Even then, they sometimes surprise you.
Not quite one, but rather a sum of two, united but still separate and somehow stronger because of it. On this Valentine’s Day may your love be strong and your spirit steady throughout the struggles of this life. True love requires it, so may we all be worthy of its presence.
