I will admit that at age 60 I’ve given very little thought about what will happen to my body after I die.
I am an organ donor (though I pity the person who gets my eyes). Beyond that, I have no clue. If I were to drop dead in the middle of writing this column, others would make decisions about what I leave behind.
I’m mostly okay with that. I figure someone can pick what I wear for the funeral. Given how coffins are designed I won’t need shoes, which is a relief. Where I’m buried will probably depend on where I’m living at the moment. That’s also fine with me.
But this column will deal with a decision that must be made by (or for) those who die: what kind of coffin?
There are all kinds out there. We are long past the simple pine box these days. Coffins come in all kinds of colors and materials. They are padded inside, which I suppose is for looks more than anything – it’s not like the deceased will care.
Well, if you want to test drive a coffin for your future use and are a brave soul, Six Flags in Eureka, Missouri has a challenge for you – stay in a coffin for nearly 30 hours straight.
I am not kidding. According to a news article on foxnews.com, the theme park is holding the Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge on Oct. 13 – not quite Halloween, but close enough for government work. Six competitors will vie for prizes that include two 2019 Golden Season passes, a Fright Fest prize package, and some passes to scary stuff. The winner also enters a drawing for a $300 prize.
Six Flags will provide six “slightly used” 2’ x 7’ deluxe coffins (no, I don’t know what a “deluxe” coffin is); meals, snacks and drinks “in bed;” and a six-minute bathroom break every hour. You also can take home the coffin you lay in if you want it.
No mention of oxygen if they close the lid, which is an important piece of information as far as I’m concerned.
During park hours, the participants can have a friend with them to cheer them on. However, once the park closes, they’re on their own. Well, almost. The article states that some of their “Fright Fest Freaks” will be out and about in the darkness. Somehow this doesn’t sound very reassuring.
The article doesn’t answer all of my questions. How long do you have to be there with the lid closed? I mean, I have trouble believing it’s the whole 30 hours, given they’re promising food and drink and that would be difficult to take advantage of with the lid down. And let’s be honest, the status of the lid makes a big difference on just how bad it would be.
Are cell phones allowed in the coffin? Let’s be honest, laying in a coffin staring in the darkness is one thing. Maybe being able to play Angry Birds or Sudoku while you’re in there is another.
This is probably not a contest for the claustrophobic. I’m guessing that they’re not screwing the lid shut or anything, so that you could conceivably open it from the inside. Still, how long could you lay enclosed in a coffin before it got freaky? I don’t consider myself claustrophobic but I’m not sure how long I could handle it.
I’m sure Six Flags will have no problem finding six brave (or crazy) people to take them up on the challenge. I’m wondering if it’ll be on YouTube, though watching a closed coffin is hardly riveting video.
As for me, I’m going to pass on the thing. For one thing, I have plans that weekend. For another, there are less traumatic ways to scare myself – trying to use a down escalator, for example.
So by the time you find me in a coffin, I will be far past the ability to enjoy it. If you are choosing it for me, I kind of like mahogany.
