The smart saying of “all things in moderation” seems antiquated wisdom. With a busy life chockful of things I must do, things I want to do and a bunch of things I should be doing, moderation seems untenable. The slow lane of living has been permanently detoured into a roundabout of activity.
Life now runs 24/7, not nine to five. One can never know for sure looking back through the lens of memory, but my parents had lots of time to socialize. I suspect it was during the years my mother didn’t work outside the home. The idea of throwing a dinner party after I’ve been hustling my booty back and forth to work all week is laughable. My floors are furry, my fridge is empty and my get up-and-go is heading right to the couch for the evening in a pair of pajamas. The only gourmet meal for eight is happening on the cooking show I’m watching.
The daily grind has swollen like flood waters, infiltrating former bastions of rest like nights, weekends and vacations. Expectations have risen right along with all that and we surround ourselves with nice things like well-appointed homes and stunning properties promising rest and relaxation. Considering how badly my body aches from working on all of it, I’m ready to cry uncle.
Errant landscaping ate our Saturday with hours of intense effort, leaving us barely able to move. We’ve bled, sweat and worked ourselves silly for several years trying to bring our yard into a more manageable design. As we ached in bed, we mentally jumped for joy at the thought of only Hedgezilla remaining. Once we get that beast beaten back, our yard should be less of a strain on ours in the years to come. We don’t have time to snip and clip on a daily basis. Maintenance free has become my buzz word.
Still in a demanding season of life, I grasp at any chance to simplify. I’d love to go to the gym, but the effort to schedule that in my already overflowing day screams of stress. Instead, we rise before dawn to walk. It’s simple and for now it works. Maybe once I retire I’ll get back to working on cut guns, but seriously who are we kidding? At this point I’m happy to keep my bio-metrics in check and fit in my clothes. It’s all about simplicity, right?
Reigning in work is a whole other story, literally. This week my writing day ended with 6,000 words in print. I started typing at 9:30 a.m. and finally emerged at 6:30 p.m. after my third warning from Mr. Harris that dinner was on the table. In the Autobahn of daily life, shoehorning in writing was a real challenge. Giving it focused time has proved even harder.
Weekends are meant to be rest, but I challenge you to find someone doing it well. Intensity seems to be the name of the game to succeed and for driven personalities, it is natural and even enjoyable to push hard every day. I’m hoping to use that same skill set to bring life back into balance one crazy arena at a time. Got life hacks on gaining ground balancing the scales of simplicity? I’m all ears, at least for a few moments.
