Hey fellow Highlands County residents, do you know what time it is? That’s right U.S. 27 travelers, the snow bird season is about to commence and you know what that means. It’s time to put down your phone, holster that coffee and be ready for anything.
Every year we go through the annual swell of residents who have chosen our laid-back town for their seasonal escape. You’d think by now we’d be used to it, but the daily commute is not reflecting awareness yet. Many still attempt to zip through with speedometer hovering somewhere above 70 m.p.h. They appear in my rear-view mirror approaching like a Learjet as I’m stuck about a 30-car length behind a recently green light. I pray fervently, begging those ahead to wake up and get a move on before we all have a come-to-Jesus meeting.
Just this past week I’ve enjoyed tooling behind — at the speed limit mind you — a group of vehicles that just couldn’t decide which lane was theirs. It was quite remarkable. One by one, they took turns swaying over the line into the adjacent one. Later, on a merge lane from the highway to a popular spot for buying groceries, I was stunned to see the car in front of me begin in the left lane, make the turn in the right and then move back over to the left ... all in a completely oblivious fashion to the other vehicles already occupying the right lane.
Bumper cars in real life are just not fun people.
These lane-changer stories are great for sharing over dinner though. We one-up each other with our tales of watching a driver come to a near stop on the highway resulting in a flurry of brake lights only to have them suddenly turn left or right across all three lanes of traffic. This usually occurs in front of a tractor trailer or emergency vehicle, allowing those professional drivers to hone their skills accordingly.
My personal hot button remains those who stop about seven car lengths from the light or those before them, leaving a vast space. It limits the number of vehicles able to move through intersections and creates major backups at busy times.
Why do people do this?
Mr. Harris relates it back to some primordial fear of ice and snow, but that doesn’t compute in sunny, dry Florida. I sit through several light changes and wonder why won’t they move up?
Though it’s likely to generate a mass of unpleasant letters, I do believe a reduction of our speed limit and heavy enforcement would be a positive change. Knowing however how our citizens really disdain having to pay for things like public safety via higher taxes, maybe this free annual reminder is a cheap solution?
It’s fall in Florida so we need to plan for longer commutes — though anyone who is traveling into an actual city will laugh at this. Think also of the calories you’ll burn exercising more patience.
I do know you’re trying though because I see you behind in my rear-view mirror pounding your steering wheel and shouting affirmations of mindfulness. Stay vigilant as you do so because someone’s probably coming to share a lane near you soon.
