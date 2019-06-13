Have you ever had a moment when you open your mouth to speak and nothing happens? As a writer, being at a loss for words is typically never the issue. Rather, I need to cut, slice and slim down prose. Too many words are my typical problem and necessitate editing to tighten and simplify.
I’m also a chatty gal. Ask anyone who knows me or has the distinct pleasure of waiting in line with me anywhere. Knowing the world is chock full of stories and character traits, I’m typically trolling for both wherever I go. Talking is my thing, my shtick as it were. Not shy in the least, I’ll chat about anything with everybody.
Waiting my turn, I took it all in. The young gal was doing great. “You got this,” I insisted. “Just go in there. Tell her about your characters and how much they mean to you.” She was so nervous, but clearly was doing just fine as she animatedly shared about her book. Then it was my turn.
Seated before the agent, I shared some additional details about our earlier interaction and then she asked me about my book’s plot. I opened my mouth to share all the juicy details, but my mind stopped loading. Stammering, it was as though I were floating away, watching myself from a distance and wondering what the freak was going on.
Things — at least in my perspective — went from bad to worse as she looked away, giving me a moment to collect myself. Stunned, I continued blabbering about unimportant details. My mental train derailed as I rubbernecked the carnage. I apologized and asked if I could use my notes.
Exhausted by the enormity of the day and sleep deprived, I disclosed I hadn’t slept much the past two nights. Even worse, unbeknownst to her, I hadn’t had any coffee save one stupid pod 13 hours earlier. No caffeine, little rest and a brain overwhelmed with new knowledge, I still should have been killing this. Instead I was bombing.
Let me be honest here. This wasn’t one of those you’re-just-being-too-hard-on-yourself moments. It was an honest to goodness someone-please-remove-this-idiot-from-my-presence situation. Rattled, as I was about to slide into the gaping pit of embarrassing failure before me, she threw out a lifeline.
Prompting me with a few suggestions, we sputtered through a few plot elements and the character arc. Then the most amazing, incredible thing happened.
Encouraging me, she slipped the bright piece of paper my way and let me know to take a little time if needed, but she was really looking forward to reading my story. It wasn’t until I had left the room and sat down that I could fully grasp the note. She wanted the full manuscript. The moment I yearned for had just occurred and I was so frazzled, I almost missed it.
On the way home I bought a big bag of coffee, shared with my family the good news and gave thanks for the possibilities opening before me. Though my voice failed, hopefully my words will succeed. For those of you with stage fright or fear of public speaking, you have my newly appreciative understanding. May the voice be with you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.