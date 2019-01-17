Recently Mr. Harris and I had a conversation that went something like this: I shared how I had come across a dining set that I really liked. “It can seat eight in the same space as the one we have that seats four,” I shared. “How big was it,” he queried. “It was marked 54 inches, but I’m sure that’s just the table top. I walked it off at seven feet.”
“That can’t be right,” he insisted, heading for his tape measure. He measured the space, showing me our current table top was also just below six feet. “It will fit just fine.”
I explained I had walked it off and it took me seven steps to encompass the breadth of the entire unit on each side. “I want to make sure it won’t be too large to fit in the breakfast nook.” “Your feet are not 12 inches,” he reminded. It took a moment or two but I explained I wasn’t referring to an actual measurement but more the general space.
“Circling around it was seven steps on each side so I want to measure that in here. Then I know it won’t feel too crowded.” Shaking his head at my peculiar logic, I realized I stumbled onto a great column topic. “You’re measuring like a man and I’m averaging like a woman,” I laughed.
Guys and gals look at things differently, but it is even more fun at our house. Both of us readily switch back and forth between logic and emotional feelings intertwined with spatial and concrete thinking. Can you relate? While I can easily judge if a piece of furniture will properly settle into a space, I struggle with orientation. If lost and told to go north, I’m doomed.
Intriguingly, my daughter has an actual sense of direction. She can thank her father for this skill and not my inclination to continuously travel in circles. If she’s traveling north, and the GPS informs her to go south at the north intersection, she’s got it. For me, when directed to stay in the right lane to make a left turn, I’m like, girl seriously? What are you telling me?
We recently drove cross country and had numerous opportunities to showcase our directional skills. While I drove through downtown Dallas like a champ, the rest of the crew found it to be the worst experience of their lives.
I credit staying cheery in the cement hamster cage of the Big D likely related to a prior hair-raising experience in downtown Miami. Two GPS units and unending construction made for a landmark day. It will likely be the worst driving trip of my life. How could anything come close to exiting Miami with no natural sense of direction and contradictory navigational aids?
We made it out of Dallas once Mr. Harris took the lead. Roads there appear like spider webs on the map, but it’s more like handfuls of spaghetti piled in random places. We drove most of it, marveling over the stacked cement highways rising above and below us.
We fuss about traffic locally, but our roads travel north to south in a straight line. All roads might not lead to happiness, but at least you’ll get to the right exit.
