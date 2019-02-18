With a quick snap, I sent the freshly laundered sheet sailing over the zipping cat. Suddenly an old memory surfaced.
“Do you remember the parachute thing,” I asked Mr. Harris. “Gosh, I loved that so much.” He did remember and agreed it was a blast.
“I don’t know why they didn’t use it more,” he replied. “I didn’t want to walk like a crab, it hurt too much.”
He of course was speaking of the human wheelbarrow thing. “Oh snap, I forgot about that. There’s no way kids today could do that.”
For those unaware, the victim would be partnered up with another kid, but never your BFF. Flat on your belly, the other kid would hold your feet up in the air while you propelled yourself forward with your hands. The gym teacher would scream and blow whistles. Everyone, even the um, husky kids, had to do it.
Busting with laughter when the memory surfaced, I shook my head in agreement at the misery. He rambled on about hating the sit ups too. “Oh I was terrible at that,” I recalled. “Only way I could do them was if someone sat on my feet.”
“I really didn’t care if the president wanted me to do calisthenics,” he asserted. “Who needed a stupid patch?” “Uh huh,” I halfheartedly agreed, recalling my ultra-competitive nature back in the day. I was one of those kids who wanted the stupid certificate, swag or ribbon. Not fast enough to win a real award, show up and complete fit the bill.
“There were no ribbons,” he insisted, “just a patch and a certificate.” We recalled pull ups, push-ups, sit ups and maybe a run. Heading to Google I wondered if the Presidential Fitness Challenge would even show up.
Sure enough, from Wikipedia to various fitness-related websites, this phased-out physical fitness challenge popped up. Began in 1966 to encourage Americans to make physical activity part of their daily lives, I’m thinking we’ve gone sideways and I’m not speaking of an aerobic move.
The check off list included timed runs, pull ups, sit ups and something called a V-sit. Looking it up, I easily remembered the call to sit Indian-style (which was okay to say back then) and then reach as far out in front of you as you could.
HHS.gov reported in the past 30 years-far beyond the days we were put through the paces by a gym teacher who didn’t give a rat’s you know what about self-esteem- that over 70 million Americans had been recognized.
It also explained how the Presidential Physical Fitness Test was phased out in 2012, replaced with a new Presidential Youth Fitness Program.
Interestingly, the competitive nature of the challenge has been altered to one focused on individual goals and there are awesome swag items available. Gone are paltry patches and common certificates. Now there are race-style medallions, branded lap top sleeves, phone cases and coffee mugs. Not sure what an elementary student needs a coffee mug for but no doubt it could be purposed for a Father’s Day.
Interested in helping students become fit for life? Details on the new program can be found at https://pyfp.org/. I sure hope they still play with parachutes. It was awesome.
