Only there to buy cat food, somehow we wound up with a dingo. Why no one picked her is still a mystery to me. A smallish orange dog with energy to spare, she smiled at everyone who walked by and squeaked her flat fox with abandon.
“She’s been with us over two years and really needs a home,” encouraged a savvy volunteer noting the weakening of our will. Having just lost a beloved pet to cancer, we still mourned. “You are her only choice,” we were told as they packed up to head back to the Humane Society.
Walking her about a bit, I noted her nice leash skills. She didn’t pull a bit. When she nailed recall on leash, I was impressed. We talked about how things would be. “We have cats,” I warned. “You must not bite or chase them.” Her eyes glistened with awareness.
Assured we could return if it just didn’t work out, Sadie Girl came home and after a couple days of adjustment — mostly on our part — she seamlessly integrated herself. She immediately took to the leather couch, any bread based product we might have and gave the cats a wide berth. It seemed she knew she hit the jackpot.
During a recent veterinary appointment, Dr. Larry noted she was approaching a decade. “Is that possible,” I mused as she danced about the room. Sifting through memories in my mind, I realized it had indeed been nearly 10 years.
With us for eight and at the shelter her first two, I believe she’d say it is a good life. A lover of pizza crust, she hates snakes with a vengeance and will stomp on any black racers she sees zipping through the yard. Funny when I think of her fear of water.
Her first experience with waves lapping the shore of Lake Jackson still makes me smile. Terrified, our daughter had to carry her in after failed attempts to encourage her to dip a toe into this foreign thing. Soon she frantically played, jumping and biting the water with abandon. She’s like that you see. When life gets too complicated or my spirit feels weary, she reminds me that right now it’s all good. We have food, beds and each other. What more do you need, her sweet face implores?
When I think of my silly concerns that a shelter pet might eat my home or terrorize my cats, I shake my head. Staff knows who will be a good fit and what dog will be a good match. They know this because many of them have been there a really, really long time.
Sadie Girl was there all her life, with a mere month at someone’s home. Why they didn’t keep her I don’t know, but I am so thankful. As I type this she’s crashed on the floor by the couch, all four feet in the air splayed out like a dead deer. Able to go from zero to dingo at even a suggestion of a ride, walk or pizza, she is an enthusiastic participant of life.
Might you have room at home for a new friend? If so, stop by or call the Humane Society of Highlands County. Maybe a furry friend is waiting just for you.
