People beware, there’s a coffee thief in town. It was Monday, the first week of December. Brian shared he had been up the whole night with a sick child and was dragging. Knowing he’d be slammed once he arrived at work, he slipped by the drive through for a cup of liquid motivation.
Once at work, his cup of Joe was still too hot for sipping. He set it down and commenced to serve folks clamoring for his attention. Somewhere in the melee it must have happened.
When the longed for lull finally occurred, he reached for his coffee. Strangely, it wasn’t there. Gesturing, he showed how he patted around, moving this and that as he searched. A staffer must have moved it. When he queried his crew however, no one had seen it. He was shocked when it became clear someone had stolen his coffee.
“Who does that,” he exclaimed, revisiting the scene with me. Considering the high price point of holiday cheer in a cup, I wasn’t completely surprised until he clarified. “It was just a dollar cup of coffee.” Recoiling, I wondered aloud with him who would steal a dollar brew from a fast food outlet. Even worse, he was too busy to go get another. Pressed for time, he had to make do with a chilled beverage from a nearby retailer.
As we half-heartedly laughed over the debacle, I wondered if I could ever be so busy in my rush around day to be guilty of a similar crime. Surely I would never swipe another’s cafe – on purpose or otherwise – or could there possibly be a hectic moment where this nefarious action might occur?
Mr. Harris would probably nod yes and tell others to hold their Starbucks cup close. Usually I carry my own metal tumbler or use a dedicated coffee mug at the office. While I may leave a cup in the microwave for an hour or two, I’m pretty confident I will never be so busy that I’d create mass confusion over a misappropriated tall of foam and bean.
It’s true however there have been moments when we are traveling when I reach for the wrong paper cup. I declare it a joint error as he is so easy going he doesn’t lay claim to a cup holder. Therefore when we go through the drive through, I can never remember if mine is the closer or farther cup. One quick sip quickly rights the wrong and garners a laugh on how I’ve done it again.
Obviously this must be a common concern as names are penned, usually incorrectly scrawled in my experience, to provide a helpful reminder. In a dark vehicle however, the writing is not clear enough for aging eyes to discern. Surely, Brian’s stolen Sanka had to be a similar case of mistaken identity. No one could be so cheap that they’d steal another’s coffee. The risk is huge. What if you caught the flu?
Still, I have to ask – “Was it you?” Did you see the unattended cup and chuckle, “See you later alligator?” Or were you woozy from a lack of caffeine and didn’t even realize you stole the boy’s coffee? If it was all a big mistake, bring him a large McD java and wish him happy holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.