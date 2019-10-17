Healthy eating is hard when you get off work then still have to shop for fresh items before heading home. Even worse is the growling of your tummy, desperate for calories. I find eliminating snacking equals a sincere need for regular mealtimes.
Bringing home the proverbial bacon — because we don’t eat that anymore — I unload the slippery, sheer bags while pets clamor for attention and their own meals. Once everyone is fed in their specialized manner, I quickly shed my work clothes and get prepping.
It’s important not to eat too late at night, but when I can’t start cooking until 6:30 p.m. or so, dinner never completes before 7:30 p.m. I am learning shortcuts from the cooking shows we devour and shaved quite a bit of preparation time off a meal just the other night. Still it’s hectic and I’m starving throughout the process.
Avoiding snacks all day only to consume hundreds of calories whilst preparing a nourishing meal is a definite danger. I’ve come to lean on one hard sourdough pretzel, crushed on the counter and chewed as I cook. Perilous as well is my poor hubby entering my flurry of multi-prep taking over most of our kitchen.
“I’m working tonight’s dinner while creating a stunning Umami-based broth for another night,” I gestured with my French knife. Multiple things cooking, the look on his face read clearly. “What the heck is available to eat right now?”
As I chop and season, we share the day’s highlights and struggles. One of mine was the time I wasted searching for Kombu. Despite the focused efforts of several staff, none could be found. A type of seaweed, it adds a salty, savory flavor to broths and was needed for my sudden spark of inspiration in creating a grilled vegetable broth bowl.
Umami is noted as one of our five senses of flavor. Using certain seafood, mushrooms or seaweed adds a savory component to other flavor sensations such as sweet, salty, sour and bitter. It has surprised me how adding a little creates a meatiness (no pun intended) to otherwise vegan cooking.
Unavailable at my local grocery, we discovered easy ship-to-the-home convenience via our favorite online retailer. Dried Shiitake mushrooms were also available in a much larger package and made the somewhat arduous process of broth creation a lot simpler.
Chopping, seasoning and simmering for over an hour, it seemed a bit crazy to go through so much trouble. Watching cooking has created a lot of high expectations. I too wanted to spoon some broth and be wowed by how marvelous it tasted. Boxed broth is convenient and if low salt, rather bland if we’re being honest. Adding salt would be an easy fix, but here I was creating this mess from scratch.
I remembered how my mom would make her own chicken stock. If you’ve made broth, you already know there’s no soup like your own. All the work was well worth the outcome and provided the base for several future meals. We don’t have the chill weather that makes one yearn for chili and stews, but broth from scratch has become a new favorite of mine. Turn down the air conditioning and dig in. After all, it’s almost bedtime.
