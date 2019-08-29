Burger King has announced the possibility of the impossible, a plant-based burger coming to an eatery near you. With remarkable sales of this meat-like, soy-based patty in a bun taking off, it seems to be a hit.
I was very intrigued with the special mobile order bundle offer of a meat burger and Impossible Burger so diners could sample the differences. In a divided vegan household, this would be a plus if it weren’t for the really impossible issue — avoiding the French fries.
Having partaken of the Impossible Burger at a different dining establishment, I will report that it was startlingly meat like. Honestly concerned there had been a mix-up in preparation, I questioned my waitress — twice. She laughed and assured me it was definitely the meatless option and it wasn’t the first time diners had questioned it. I opted not to finish it. So much like a burger, down to the greasy, juiciness, I just couldn’t handle it. I was surprised how the richness turned me off.
Not a big meat lover, going vegan was an easy move. Leaving behind hamburgers, steak and pork, not a problem, nor was dissing chicken. From time to time I see a beautiful salmon steak or mahi mahi sandwich and think it looks yummy. Dining at a fancy pants establishment in Lakeland for a special occasion, I delighted in the small piece of stunningly charred Corvina included in my entree. It was the first piece of fish I had eaten in about four years and well worth the divergence.
Having a fast food vegan option available at the drive-up window sounds like a rushed, no-time-for-lunch salvation, but it’s not. Chances are the burger will be on a processed bun and loaded with not good for me toppings. Even so, those aren’t the big bad wolf. The thing that is truly impossible will be avoiding the fries.
Realistically, popping by the drive-through for an Impossible Burger, fries and a large soda is still a dietary nightmare. I suppose one could opt for the burger — dry — with just veggies and a bottled water, but seriously who can manage that? Even I would be hard pressed to do so. It would be like going to the Starbucks drive-through and once bathed in the coffee aroma wafting through the window, just ordering water. Never happening, and that’s the truth.
For me the Impossible Burger isn’t a good fit. Far too much like the meat it is meant to replace, you might find it simply amazing. How they did this is surely top secret. News reports reflect a desperate need to keep up with demand and that’s pretty remarkable to sink your teeth into.
Perhaps as soy-based foods become more readily available, other veggies options will hit fast food menus too. For now, I’ll stick with a few tried and true favorites — grilled tofu comes to mind — and avoid processed foods if at all possible. While they might sound good, I’ve been away so long now that even visiting leaves me wishing I hadn’t. Hey, do you mind if I steal one of your fries?
