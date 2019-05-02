When I woke up Sunday morning I didn’t feel a day over, well, maybe 42 years old. The reality of course was that somehow in the flurry of life I had hit the half century mark. Spending most of my adulthood feeling around age 27, the increased recovery time after those days of overexertion had made the dial spin forward a decade or so. No spring chicken anymore, I had comfortably acclimated myself to middle adulthood.
I’ve written columns highlighting viewpoints on aging, health and wellness along with options to live your best life. Along the way I’ve been blessed to meet dynamic individuals who clearly model the rhetoric that age is just a number. Of course as those numbers climb, let’s be honest that it makes you wonder.
We ponder whether we’ve done enough, accomplished all we should or mull over whether things could have been different if this or that had or had not happened. While everyone likely turns over these stones in their mental processing, I believe women talk about it more. So many options abound for us — compared to those, well, let’s say 50 years ago — that it’s no surprise we aren’t sure if we’ve hit the mark well.
In my life I have spent a lot of time with people decades older than I am and have learned a lot from them: Things like how to work hard, be dependable and follow through even when you’d rather not. They instructed me on planning for the future, saving for retirement and living beneath your means, which I still struggle to take to heart. They’ve also reminded me that it’s OK to be driven, but not to drive yourself into the ground and how to enjoy a good meal, take a day off and give yourself a break, because often times no one else will.
This is what I’d share with other women who fret about turning 40 and instead plan on enjoying a decade of 39th birthdays. Comparing ourselves to forever youthful expectations equals missing out on what I’m finding 50 actually offers. This birthday brings with it the realization that I’m less concerned than ever about the non-essentials of life. The drive to be all things to all people evaporated somewhere in my fourth decade and I’m finding it refreshing.
I’ve learned who I am and what matters to me and I’m not willing to compromise on it. Even better, I no longer feel the need to apologize about it. Now 50, I have clear limits on the supply of years ahead and obviously there’s no time to waste or squander. If there’s something I want or need to do, it’s time to get busy on it.
I like to joke that most of my friends are over 70 years old, so even though I’m hitting the big 5-O, it’s really nothing special. They’ve already been there, done that and have the good advice to get me through it. With that in mind, I’d love to know what you wish you knew at 50 that you know now. What wisdom would you offer your half-century self if you had the chance? Connect with me on Facebook and post your advice. Maybe, just maybe, with this age comes wisdom and we can all benefit from it.
