We all have some relatives who are just difficult. We may avoid them much of the year, but during the holidays often have more contact with them. This can make the holidays stressful. The key is saying calm so you can deflect their negative moods, jibes and attacks. You want to refuse to engage in a similar manner and remove the “fuel” that encourages them to continue.
To do this establish clear boundaries in your own mind. Decide if the issue is a minor annoyance that you can ignore and forgive for the sake of your relationship, or is it something that you are deeply offended by. If the issue is important to you, then, assert yourself. Recognize that just as you extend respect and civility towards others, you deserve to receive the same. So, if you value privacy and your relative upsets you by popping by for unannounced holiday visits, let them know that this is not acceptable to you.
Clearly communicate your need. For instance, you might say “I feel imposed upon when you stop by my house unannounced. Please do call me first to determine when a good time for a visit would be.” If they ignore your request and pop by again unannounced, enforce your boundaries. Go to the door and say: “This is not a convenient time for your visit. I don’t want unannounced visits. So, for the next 30 days, I prefer not to have any contact with you.” After thirty days you can resume contact and continue with your original boundary.
In this process of boundary, be kind but transparent about what you’re doing. Let the other person know you are using this process because they have ignored your requests. Share that you want a fresh start and wish to build a relationship that you can both enjoy with each of you respecting the other’s boundaries.
So, the process is: 1- clarify your boundaries in your own mind, 2- communicate them clearly, 3- enforce with a contact fast and 4- repeat as needed. If the individual does not respect the 30-day request, let them know that you will take a stronger measure, and that because they contacted you today, you are restarting with Day 1.
If the other party tries to make you feel guilty confront their insecurity. Tell them ”I see you find this so upsetting that you feel it necessary to try and make me feel guilty. Can we discuss this in a calm, mature manner?” Should they shout or yell or berate you, they have crossed the boundary of communication and moved into abuse. In that case tell them: “I see that you are not able to control your emotions at this time, I am going to leave. When you are calm, we can try to have a discussion.”
Remember you can choose to love even difficulty relations even though you may not have a close-knit relationship with them. You can choose to be on good terms and treat each other with respect. If, however, the issue is truly important to you and the boundaries are repeatedly breached, you may finally make the decision to discontinue your relationship with this family member so that your boundaries are not continually trampled.
Susan L. Crum, Ph.D.
Licensed Psychologist
