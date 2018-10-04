Sometimes in life you just need to step back and look at things from another angle to see more clearly. Often the solution or insight is right in front of you, but you’re missing the message. Observing from a different perspective may make all the difference.
This couldn’t be truer than during a visit to the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg. While I’ve discovered Salvador Dali’s peculiar art is often best viewed from afar, close up scrutiny yields new awareness.
Viewing his expansive masterworks, the skylight above illuminates hidden pictures within. Not until I step back to reorient my vision am I able to grasp the images. In contrast to this wide angle view, moving in closer we marvel over details so minute it seems an impossibility of brushstroke. Viewing his art, there are bizarre arrangements of shapes, figures and symbols. While the forms within are recognizable, how or why they are painted together remains a mystery until you delve further. From ants that repeat to melting watches and wooden crutches, Dali’s work requires a knowledgeable guide to fully grasp the symbolism. An insect is not just a bug, and a rose is more than a fragrant bloom. Dali had deep thoughts and vast aspirations. His beliefs translated in uncommon fashion through graphite and oils.
It never ceases to amaze me how a trip to an art museum can provide an unrealized and desperately needed recharge. Clearly the small details matter and cause me to question where I need up close attention in my own experience if I desire to create such perfection. Stretching my thoughts and spooling my mind to grasp at what the artist meant to convey seems to expand my ability to contemplate my own aspirations and goals. Where do I focus and how to proceed? Gallery trolling awakens new perspectives of my own life on the hamster wheel.
Much as I need the help of a docent to fully appreciate the uncommon beauty and grasp the nuances of this art, I suspect I also need a guide in this life. How many times have I assumed awareness, but still missed the message? When I study art, I start to grasp the concept that what is seen on the surface may not clearly reflect all that is within. Much like the intriguing people we meet each day, thoughtful reflection is required. What is first believed may be a mistaken interpretation of the real message. Only as we seek to understand will we grasp the beauty within. Art is marvelous, but people are far more complex and truly reflect the work of a master, if only we can learn how to see the beauty.
Dali had big thoughts and dabbled in science. As his life evolved, so too his work. From Surrealism and Anti-Art, then Nuclear Mysticism and Virtual Reality, he never grew complacent, but strived to master all forms of his gift. Are we doing the same? Perhaps it’s time to try something completely different and grow into yet a new direction. If you’re feeling inspired, check out my blog — dorothylharris.com — for photos of Dali’s art or download the museum’s app and virtually tour the galleries. Remember what you see is only the beginning. Seek to understand and be amazed by what is before you.
