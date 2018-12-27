As I read the news brief, I could imagine the scene. Morning mists lifting as booted feet slogged through chigger-filled grasslands carefully navigating fallen trees piled like bones. Twill rasping against palmetto while birds greeted the morning with hesitant chips. Beams of sun sparking webs hung out to dry overnight and bright patches of sand spotted with diminutive herbs and flowers.
Soon the brush would dissolve into a dark depression marsh or a seasonal pond. Lazy circles of whirligig beetles would be broken only by dragonflies casting eggs into the shallow water. There deep in the mud it would rest, ready to slip into a stir of silt rather than chance discovery. What wonder it must have held when first pulled from the cool waters of Okaloosa County.
National Geographic reported that David Steen, a wildlife ecologist at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, captured a single siren back in September 2009 while trapping turtles during a research activity. Steen was quoted as saying, “It was basically this mythical beast.” The paper he co-authored officially describing the new species can be found in the journal PLOS ONE found at Plos.org.
In a nutshell, Siren reticulate, now officially documented, joins the list of the world’s largest salamanders. Growing up to two feet long, this creature’s stunning markings resemble a leopard’s spotting.
The Revelator.org has a highly readable story and gorgeous photos too. I loved how it brought home the grassroots effort of researchers during a nearly decade-long search to classify this creature. Pondering their dedication to uncover what slithered through the murky waters of the Florida panhandle, immediately the Jaguarundi popped into mind.
During my years as a ranger at Highlands Hammock State Park, the mystery or lore of a small, non-native wildcat would surface about as infrequently as the sightings. In the official Hammock history book, a brief notation about a pair of long-tailed, black cats often seen on the Cypress Swamp trail in the 1930s suggests Jaguarundi. Considering this is a wetland regularly frequented by otters, could the sightings have been these slick appearing creatures?
Sometimes referred to as otter cats because of their fluid motions, Jaguarundis, from a distance appear to move like an otter. Thus it is quite possible it was merely a misidentification back in the day. Intriguingly though, staffers have spotted the cat on an infrequent basis for decades.
Seeing what I originally thought was a young black Labrador puppy running loose, by the time my brain caught up with my eyes it was too late. Pausing a mere moment to turn its small head my way, in an instant it melted into the brush. Others have had better, longer views, but sadly none were captured on film.
With the preponderance of Smartphones surely someday, someone will capture what many have asserted. Years ago a hiker took a stunning photo of a melanistic bobcat posing with its tawny twin. Could that be the answer to the black cat mystery or much like this remarkable spotted siren, does the creature wait for proper discovery?
Florida is full of stunning biological diversity and protecting our resources is key to continuing the discovery. Keep your eyes open, a camera handy and support conservation. Who knows what tomorrow might bring?
