Recently, we needed something and discussed where to shop for it. As a working gal, time to search is quite limited. We looked as we ran around on other errands over the weekends, but unable to find our brand of fridge filter, vacuum bags or that particular brand of paste wax Mr. Harris prefers, we turned to our increasingly frequent solution.
Online shopping has been fulfilling our needs more and more. When you can scroll, click and ship all from your couch and have the needed item in days, it just makes sense.
I tried to find my fridge filter locally, but after several stops and so much wasted time I realized the foolishness of it all. A quick search online and I’ve got all that random stuff on my never-ending, still-need-to-buy-this list done and on the way in two days.
I remember before the giant online retailer and ease of mobile shopping. There was one store in town that carried vacuum bags. Open only during weekday business hours, we’d have to call in to special order the bags. A week or so later they’d arrive and we’d have to arrange to leave work early to pick them up.
Eventually I found a way to order bags direct from the company, but it required phoning in, setting up an account and paying premium price. Eventually, we replaced the vacuum to a bagless one to relieve the hassles.
We want to shop local but it hasn’t gone well recently. At the big box store there were issues at the register with a customer before us that necessitated a 20-minute wait for the only manager to get to the lone cashier available. Once resolved, we finally moved forward to experience our own issues.
Enduring another extended wait for that same manager, my heart ached for the cashier as she remained calm in spite of the restlessness of those stacking up behind us. Providing good service is impossible without support. Both gals clearly had none that we could discern. It’s a bad business model to leave patrons cooling their heels while severely limited staff performs a Whack-A-Mole version of customer care.
Even worse, after waiting the ridiculous amount of time they were unable to run my transaction. The only option was to cancel the whole order and start over. What frayed my last nerve was that I would still need to return to buy what I originally came for because the transaction wouldn’t work. I just couldn’t do it. Instead I went online, bought what I need for less cost, free shipping and no exasperation required. Is it any wonder retail giants are folding?
Bricks and mortar stores have the unique opportunity to create lasting relationships with their customers. That connection is what has fueled commerce for longer than I’ve been alive. Sadly large retailers have lost concern for customers — and possibly their employees — while small retailers lack the ability to fill the gaps due to limited staffing, shorter operating hours or product line restrictions.
Big box has been a big disappointment. Click, shop and ship will be our new focus for all but the boutique items our regional family-owned businesses can provide. Instead of shopping until you drop, it’s more like we’ve dropped the shopping.
