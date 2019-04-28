For those of you who have been longtime faithful readers of Highlands News-Sun, you may be thinking to yourself, “Where have I seen that headline before?” Déjà vu, right?
Nope, you saw it here, when my sister, Dorothy Harris, writer of Harris & Co., wrote a column under that same heading for my 50th birthday. While I cannot believe that almost six years have gone by since then, I thought it only fitting to return the favor. Not that I’m concerned for her, you know, about it being that birthday! I am sure she will handle it like she does everything else that comes her way!
She is not the type to let any ol’ birthday tell her how to act, or to define her in any way. Let me tell you a little about this amazing woman who keeps you entertained with her columns.
Back in the day, Dorothy and I were latchkey kids before it became fashionable. In her earlier years, she was not called Dorothy, (way too big of a name for such a little squirt!) but was called by her middle name. Dorothy was our grandmother, my sister’s namesake. The squirt and I spent a lot of time together growing up, and yes, eating dessert for breakfast and sometimes for lunch and dinner too. Other times, I would make our meals, stealing some of her French fries (sorry) and would also be in charge of handing out the candy our mom would leave us for snack, often evening out the portions so that I would have a little more.
I was after all, older. (Sorry!) It was my responsibility to watch her, and keep her amused. I acted like it was a major inconvenience, but quite honestly, I was glad for her company. And I did my best to take care of her...except once. We were playing under our deck with one of my friends and her little sister, who was Dorothy’s age. Living in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, black bear were a pretty common sight.
And on that particular afternoon, there was one in our backyard, not 12 feet away from us. My friend and I raced up the stairs of our deck, pushing and shoving each other for position, leaving our little sisters to fend for themselves. Luckily, the bear was not very interested in us, and went about his business. (Sorry again!)
For the most part, we kept out of trouble, and eventually grew up and went our separate ways. After graduation from high school, I left my funny looking little sis with the uneven pony tails, thick rimmed glasses and dirt smudged cheeks and went into the Air Force. When I came home four years later, some magical transformation had happened. The squirt was gone, and in her place; a stunningly beautiful, confident young woman had appeared! I would like to say right here I wish I could claim that she got the looks and I got the brains, but the truth is she’s smarter than me too! At least I can take some of the credit, since she is my sister and best friend!
Dorothy soon got married to Jimmy (I believe here he is referred to as “Mr. Harris”). Of course, I was her maid of honor. After the wedding at the church, our parents forgot I was riding with them to the reception. I tried to hitch a ride with the newlyweds, but they just laughed and drove away! (Thanks sis!) Our parents eventually realized they forgot something and came back for me!
After the wedding, Dorothy and Jim moved down to Florida, where they have stayed. My sister refuses to travel to “The Great White North.” I think she has been back three times, in about 30 years. I don’t know, something about snow in May just doesn’t resonate with her! I’ve gone down to see her a few times when our kids were younger. With three boys and two jobs, I keep pretty busy in the north, while Dorothy has a busy life of her own in the south!
In spite of the years and miles between us, we can pick up the phone and it’s as if we have never been apart. Even though she’s younger, she’s filled the role of confidant, counselor, and strategic adviser many times in my life. We have laughed, cried and prayed our way together through this journey that we are on. I am in awe of the woman that she has become.
Confident, smart, and talented in so many ways. An amazing mother to my niece Kimber. A great wife, community volunteer, business woman and writer. She is always the most level headed person in the room. Where I am emotional, she is a thinker. Together the two of us can (and have) get through anything. I don’t know how I would manage without being able to call her, or send an email to bounce something off her, or just to catch up. I love her dearly and hope she has a birthday that is as amazing as she is!
Liz Tolan, the older sister of Dorothy Harris, is VP of Commercial Operations of The Printmark Group in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. In addition, she is the talk show host of “Women Today” and “Let’s Talk Chiropractic” on WYLN-TV. Liz has three sons, Brad (21), Michael (19), and Ryan (17).
