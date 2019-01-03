Lucky enough to be home before dark, we were walking the dingo around the small lake in our neighborhood. I had long wanted to investigate the cluster of pines across from us because I had noticed them turning orange. I suspected a close hit from a bolt of lightning earlier that summer may have landed within this pine trio. Sure enough, still light enough to expose the scar ripping down its trunk, I moved in closer and confirmed what I had suspected.
Viewing the torn bark and weeping wound clustered with crystallized sap, there was no doubt which tree had borne the fatal blow. Interestingly though, all three were showing signs of impending death.
Slogging through the rough, knee-high grass, I pushed forward to the trunk. What was I seeing clustered up and down the length of it? “Oh my, look at the caterpillars,” I cried. Scanning the trunk, I saw hundreds of wriggling creatures busily going about their business. Looking down before I stepped closer – old ranger move in case of snakes, wasps, etc., – I realized the worms were underfoot. “Oh no,” I muttered, trying to place my feet in a karma-friendly manner. “They are everywhere.”
Mr. Harris tried to join me, but also realized there was no way to do so without crushing the little buggers spread out like a carpet underfoot. Swinging my view in all directions, the extent of the infestation became clear.
Hundreds, maybe thousands, of larvae clustered along the tree trunk, spreading out into the surrounding grass. Turning my eyes to the two neighboring pines, the reality of their fate was clear. Gesturing to the grouping, I hollered over my shoulder to my spouse. “All of these are dead. There’s no way they can survive this onslaught.”
Saw flies are pests to pines, but the adults are pretty little black and red flying bugs reminiscent of a fly or wasp to the uniformed eye. All this larvae will soon spin cocoons and eventually emerge as winged adults to begin the cycle anew.
For this cluster of pines, a lightning strike created the initial wound that led to a weakened tree. Chemical distress signals alerted the insect world and nature began to rebalance. No doubt there will soon be pine beetles munching away under the bark that remains. Fat, white grubs will tunnel through the heart of the pine and create fine dust piled like yellow sand against the base of the tree.
When we walk by we will hear the scratch, scratch of tiny mandibles hard at work in the soft cambium surrounding the tree’s heart, glassy with pitch. Snags, the barren, broken and scarred dead trees often devoid of branches, remain a favorite forest amenity. This cluster will likely draw birds of prey to this prime habitat altering the other residents typically seen.
Nature is the ultimate recycler, with nothing going to waste. More about this story along with photos of the redheaded sawfly larvae can be found at my blog at DorothyLHarris.com. Enjoy your neighborhood nature because no matter where you live, there is always something to discover and sometimes it’s right under your feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.