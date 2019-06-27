“Hey look, I found the newspaper,” he exclaimed. Typing, I heard him but it took a moment to register. I had gone out that morning to get the paper. My fingers paused as my mind spun. I had no recollection of the event.
Entering the home office, he asked if I wanted to know where he found it. Staring, I was speechless. He shared how he checked the counter where we always put it, but no paper. He went outside to see if I left it on the bench outside the front door. No newsprint set down and forgotten. On a last ditch effort, before motoring away, he searched the driveway just in case I never actually went out to get it.
Now he shook the paper, proclaiming, “Do you want to guess where you put it?” Laughing so hard my recently consumed dinner was about to revisit, I begged for mercy. “It was in the dirty laundry basket.” Doubled over, I wiped my eyes with my worn T-shirt. “Oh my,” I breathed.
“So I guess this is how it’s gonna be,” he shrugged. Leaving the room, he warned the cat. “Better watch it or I’ll probably find you in the microwave.” In hysterics, I shook my head. This had become serious.
To say I’m a little distracted is barely scratching the surface. We’ve already agreed to no candles or cooking while working. After all, until I sign with an agent or he can sprinkler the house, it’s just not safe. There’s something about working on your novel that perhaps only writers and their families understand.
It’s taken me by surprise and truth be told, him too. I’ve always been a master multitasker, juggling everything all at once. Since the possibility of this book thing really, actually, may be happening, I have been checked out completely. While I’m hoping to locate my mental claim ticket, until I decide upon a couple things, my brain continues to endlessly load the page.
He has been a blessing and so far, very understanding, even while I’m struggling to get it myself. I’ve got a lot to do and it feels like it all has to be done today, but realistically it will take months. That’s normal, but it doesn’t alleviate the strain. Finally getting to this point, I arrive at the summit only to look out and see endless peaks.
How will I get through this? Is it even possible to accomplish all that must be done? How do people do this and survive? Who will feed the cats — and me! — if he has to go away for training? Why am I even doing this? Am I crazy or does that come later in the process?
That I am choosing to put myself through this seems absurd. I recall one writer in a group I visited asking if anyone was new to the craft and counseling it would be better to quit now than endure this misery. All true and yet the page before me beckons, drawing me in to type letter by word, sentence by page, until the story forms beneath my fingers. It feels like magic and frankly I’ve been enchanted under its spell.
