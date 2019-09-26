\The tiny creature managed just a peep. Less than a pound and graced with a ticked tabby coat, she resembled a newly born squirrel. As soon as my coworker popped her into my palm, I knew she was ours.
Far out in the woods doing tractor work, he swung shut a property gate and heard what he thought was a very loud tree frog. Looking down, he saw her snug up to the post. He searched but no others were found. How had she wound up all the way out in the wilderness?
She bumbled about the Ranger Station bathroom until my shift was over and I could get her to the vet. Following a health check, I had the fabulous crew at Sebring Animal Hospital place a tag on her cage with my daughter’s name on it.
After school we went by to get cat food for the family cats. I nonchalantly asked if we could peek in the cat rooms. As we greeted each fuzzy, she saw the wee fur ball. Turning to me, she began begging for the baby kitty. I smiled and wondered aloud whose cat she might be. My daughter, then just 5 years old, started to read the tag out loud. As awareness bloomed, she began jumping up and down. We settled on the name of Sparkleberry, for the brush she had been hidden within.
She was popped into a toy pet carrier our daughter carried a stuffed toy within. It seemed a perfect fit, but we laughed when Sparkles promptly walked right out of one of the holes. She was that tiny. Thankfully she was healthy and while she grew, she always remained a small-sized cat.
I asked the vet to confirm and then did the math several times after hanging up. How had more than 17 years gone by so quickly? When I think of all she has experienced with our family, it brings a flood of tears. She bonded with our daughter and became her nap and bed buddy. She’d wander about the house yowling when she couldn’t find her.
When our gal went off to college, Sparkles still slept in her room. Eventually I was determined to be a suitable second. The Queen Bee of our crew, Ms. Sparkalina as I referred to her, began yowling at me in place of her kid. Apparently I train well.
In recent years she became my writing partner, following me about until my butt hit the seat. Climbing all over me as I type columns, manuscripts and features, sometimes she would delete a scene or add a variety of nonsense text with one stretch of her tiny paw. It makes me bonkers.
This past weekend I wrote unencumbered as she dozed under our daughter’s bed. Still happy and mostly mobile, she had refused any form of nourishment for several days. A steady stream of options paraded before her, none received more than a lick. Mr. Harris said little, but hugged me a bunch. It was clear the time had come.
Pets bring so much joy and sadly at times like this, sharp pain. Forgive me if I well up. After nearly two decades, she leaves a gap no other will fill in quite the same way.
