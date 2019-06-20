We are entering Hurricane Season and I can’t help but mention it doesn’t feel very festive. What joy is found decking the house with plywood? Somehow checking my homeowner’s policy twice doesn’t bring warm, cozy feelings and roasting chestnuts smell divine, but gas cans not so much.
Holidays require a lot of planning and preparing. This one is no different. There are menus to review, supplies to purchase and possibly a guest list to consider. Before you plan who might be sitting around your table during the next big blow, it might be smart to consider what they bring to the table. When it comes to say, generator power, size actually does matter.
Despite being cyclic, pop into Stuffmart and you’ll find no wreath, swag or décor sold for this, our longest season of all. It’s shocking when you think through all the merchandising opportunities. There could be paper plates, napkins and bottled water emblazoned with that perky swirl of winds or maybe the image of your favorite meteorologist. How about party games? We could pin the hurricane map or go fish- right in the backyard. Maybe we need some storm season songs playing on the radio or greeting cards wishing us ice and air conditioning all year through.
Truly it is a challenge to plan when you just can’t nail down a date. You can’t put out a Facebook invitation to your crew ahead of time because you just don’t know what these things are going to do. There’s nothing worse than stocking up on 50 cans of pork and beans only to have the storm go up the other side of the state.
Once it blusters in however, everyone’s calendars open up. All those business meetings and golf outings vaporize as warnings go out. It’s just too hard to maintain a social schedule when gusts darken power or blow recreation equipment right from your hands.
I’ve heard it mentioned it’s a good idea to stock comfort foods to help one weather, well, the weather. I guess having a bag of red fish or M & M’s is a start, but what we really need for comfort is air conditioning and the dang lights to work when you flip the switch.
There’s nothing more exasperating than Day Three of any storm when you’re still trying to turn the lights on when you enter a room. Then there’s staring at the thermostat as though it might magically drop from 96 degrees once the sun goes down. It never does and yet, we watch it.
Things do begin to feel more festive once you hear the rumbling diesel engines of power trucks and start to see the neighborhood lighting up again. I declare that moment way more moving than the initial powering up of any Christmas glitter.
So as the season gets rolling and our oceans start churning, those big winds will blow. You’ve still got time now to buy your window coverings, stock bottled water and grab up batteries and canned goods. Rule of thumb is seven days of supplies, so you might as well make a holiday of it. Merry prepping to all and may we have a happy and tranquil Hurricane Season.
