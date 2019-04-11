When I saw the news brief about a pit bull removed from a pipe after it wedged itself deep within chasing after a possum, I considered whether I could ever find myself on the other end of a similar debacle. The answer, of course, was affirmative. With a dingo that loves to play chase after the small mammal, it honestly is just a matter of time.
Our yard has swales with pipes to direct the water and during high rain seasons, like say Hurricane Irma, our expansive lawn becomes a wetland pond. Filled with tadpoles, mosquito fish and immature dragonflies, I begin to ponder keeping a waterscape year round. Mr. Harris shuts that down quite smartly. What we don’t need is more to deal with. Thus is the concern over a shelled mammal living somewhere nearby.
With numerous culverts and two sheds, Mr. Armadillo has several man caves in which to travel about. Originally residing under our garden shed, it got to where every night the dang thing was driving the dingo mad. We knew it was serious when she bolted out of the screen door, right through the cycling sprinklers.
This dog hates to be wet. If it’s raining and you are out for a walk she promenades as the most pitiful creature ever to be subjected to such misery. Eyes winking in the mist, she’ll hang her head low and flip her ears about as though every drop is painful. Don’t even say the bath word. If she even hears my typing it she will attempt to hide herself and revert to cement butt once found.
How a 40 pound dog can become the equivalent of a boulder is a mystery to me, but just you try and move her. It is impossible. If the armadillo is within sniff distance though, it’s on. Brazenly dashing through sprinklers, she will return soaked and crazed, practically tripping on her tongue.
Why this critter opted to return to our yard where it will be subjected to a nightly terrorized workout, I just can’t fathom. Apparently he has not chatted with the possum that used to live on site.
He’d saunter around in the evenings and even hung out with the cats from time to time. Then the dog got a whiff and chased him right into our small garden pond. Possums can swim, thank goodness, but after that fun filled evening, even the bowls of Friskies didn’t draw him back. We’ve enjoyed a lull in the night crazies, but now something’s out there once again.
We walk each evening and the dingo immediately gravitates to any culvert pipe. She hesitates a moment and then tries to dash into it. Almost just the right size, she can get her head and upper body within, but then there are the biscuit rolls. A bit too wide from snacking, she can’t slip inside. Suspended half in and half out of the pipe, she’s incapacitated when the cat rushes over to swat her butt. Apparently the dog is not welcome in these hunting grounds.
We haven’t actually seen Mr. Armadillo, but there have been divots in the lawn most mornings so we know he’s around. Let’s hope he’s got his swim trunks and track shoes because the dingo is on alert.
