Last week I wrote about it looking like winter and this past week we have felt it in more ways than one. A blast of cold blanketed the country, sending a deep freeze across many states. Here at home, our hearts froze from our own chilling experiences. Collectively we shivered.
Our region’s weather is the polar opposite to most of the United States. Wisconsin braced for minus 45 wind chills and Michigan, lake effect snow. In Central Florida, temperatures may be more moderate, but skies remain clouded and hearts heavy. This week of winter stretches far beyond that which can be measured by mere degrees.
The dipping thermometer was attributed to a polar vortex. A mass of extremely frigid air, it spins counter-clockwise over the Earth’s magnetic poles. From time to time, the dipping jet stream associated with our weather patterns funnels winter far southward. Here in Sebring, this sort of thing is unexpected and certainly uncommon.
Polar air of course relates to the arctic regions. The word polar can also refer to serving as a guide, according to Merriam-Webster. Related to physics, it can also mean creating both positive and negative charges. Our week has seen both.
Polar events are those around which all else revolves. Also referred to as pivotal moments, we have experienced several and the ache is profound.
The word polarize is often used to describe the breaking into two very different factions, such as when used to describe polar opposites. Where this may pop up, I can only hope it passes as quickly as the weather-related storms through our sunny state.
Polarize can also mean to cause all in a group to follow a similar direction. One very influential, in either a negative or positive manner can then be described as a polarizing force. May we not break up into division, but rather collectively focus and hone in on what matters.
When words have nearly the same meaning in some or all senses, we refer to them as synonyms. A synonym of polar is to unify or unite. Another synonym for the word polar is concentrate, whether it is to distill into a purer form or merge in force.
Joined together, we become strengthened. Still, we are not unbroken. Spring seems a long way off. For some, it may not come at all this year. With this in mind, I wondered how to shine even a small ray of light? In the midst of such frigid times, what manner can be used to cast even a moment of warmth? There is no easy answer or simple call to action. Each day, moving through this chill we can only hope for a chance to briefly shine into others.
How to offer a moment of comfort when hearts remain frozen in shock and grief? May we not freeze in fear, but instead let our heavy hearts reflect the warmth of unity. In the midst of chilling darkness and clouded skies, may our polarity point to peace.
