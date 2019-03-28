Suggesting he be farmed out to a friend, she’d have none of it. Dad, ever the accommodating one, assured her he would care for Quinn. Happy to leave the details to them, I went back to my keyboard. I had long cared for all manner of creature and was taking a hiatus this time.
True to his word, my husband diligently handled the fish. Likely this will astound many who have inherited pets from their youngsters. Most dads aren’t big into pet care, but there’s a bit of back story here.
She bought Quinn and Mr. Harris decided he wanted a Beta fish too. Despite specially curated accommodations, his fish chose to sit boldly on top of the filter canister for several days then disappeared.
A search began and at first we thought he had jumped out and perhaps became sushi for the cats. Weirdly, it was discovered he had buried himself under the rocks. Why our fish chose to go underground, working his way beneath the gravel we will never know. It was really thoughtful of him though, handling burial arrangements and all.
Now tasked with fish number three, it is a tough gig. This critter keeps feigning death. For reasons unknown, he likes to sleep up against the filter section tube. Other times he hangs out the window of his underwater pineapple flapping in the current.
It was a bit unnerving to Mr. Harris, but he soon was able to go with the flow. As long as Quinn kept swimming, we were good. Then it happened. Hubby departed town for a week of training and I was left with the critter crew, including Quinn the temperamental fish.
Schooled as it were on when to feed and how to never show him the fish on the food canister because it fluffs him out, I nodded and hoped for the best. With a hectic work schedule, demanding furry freeloaders, deadlines and a moping dingo, it did not look good.
Quinn was at the bottom of the pond so to speak, but I’m thankful to share he made it. It really helped that the dog sat at the front window every night pining for Mr. Harris. I’d go try and cheer her up and then see Quinn flapping in the current. “Oh, fish needs food,” I’d recall.
In the mornings my bed buddy cat would be springing about the house before landing near the tank chattering. Apparently fish meal smells like cat snacks or something. Whatever, I’m just glad she was willing to help out and remind me. Eventually I took no chances and created a sticky note near the coffee maker. That ensured I’d be reminded regularly.
Years ago our home boasted a huge freshwater tank and it was a real chore to keep up. Still, the beauty and grace of those slippery flashes of light often beckon us back to aquatic life. Fish keeping is addictive. For now I’m holding a hard wrack line in hopes of not succumbing to the siren song.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.