Recently we had one of those ah-ha moments and asked ourselves, “Why don’t we do this more often?” We had rediscovered a local attraction and laughed ourselves silly while marveling over local talent. It was the perfect post Valentine’s Day night out and we promised each other to try and do this more often.
Mr. Harris had seen the ad for “Disenchanted” at Highlands Little Theatre and logistically minded, saw the opportunity to quickly solve a Lover’s Day dilemma. “Hey, how about we go see a play? This looks like fun.” Glancing over the ad, I Googled a description and agreed. “Looks like our kind of romance story,” I chortled.
Tickets were easily bought online, a big plus as box office hours just never work for our schedules. A couple of clicks and $30 later, the date was done. The night was pretty darn hilarious. The storyline included Disney princesses, but was not a show for the young ones. The snarky humor had us laughing out loud.
That show ended last week, but the website has a list of all upcoming offerings to ensure those craving a break from the usual weekend routine will have something interesting to do.
There are so many local treasures right here at home. Sometimes they just slip our minds. Highlands Hammock State Park is another gem that often gets overlooked when people are tossing about what to do. Let me throw out a wild orange and tell you about a sweet addition just in case you missed it. The Friends of Highlands Hammock are collaborating with Maxwell Groves in Avon Park to offer wild orange ice cream once again at the Hammock Inn.
If that’s not worth a trip to the park, then I say you’ve never tried this dreamy, creamy treat. I’m still loosely doing the math, but I’m nearly sure if we bicycle to the park and back that the calorie count will be negligible. At least that’s what I’m going with.
The park is also hosting nature walks on a handful of Saturday mornings and has a big geocaching event coming up. While that’s definitely not my thing, spring migration is ongoing and this bird nerd is ready for a day in the woods.
The weather is feeling marvelous and sparked another memory as we entered the Highlands Little Theatre the other evening. When our daughter was younger, we’d pack a light dinner and picnic at one of the local public boat ramps. Something about sitting near the lake watching the sunset while quietly chatting has a way of evaporating stress with each wave lap.
Or we’d grab a cup of coffee and sit on a bench to just enjoy the evening. Simple, cheap, easy and readily available with nearly no travel required.
Another fun outdoor activity is the county off-road bicycle paths in the back of Sun N Lakes. Those challenging single-track, wooded trails aren’t for road cycles, but there are also miles of paved roads devoid of traffic with long grades perfect for an easy, comfortable bicycle ride.
Highlands County offers a lot of outdoor recreational opportunities and a bunch of intriguing museums and galleries. Take time to reacquaint yourself with all that our area has to offer and you just might be surprised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.