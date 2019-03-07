Recently we have cultivated an interest in a particular Netflix British gardening show. Somehow viewing an episode each evening helps us wind down from our hectic, always on the go schedule. Each barren yard is transformed over a period of about a year due to the growing cycles in that climate. Of course here in our semi-tropical region it seems almost as though what takes a year there could be accomplished here in a weekend. This, of course, is the danger. We see it and then think, hey, we want to do that.
For instance, one home had a boulder for a back yard and the owners wanted it transformed into a garden patio. I was fascinated by the inclusion of the rock face as the horticulture expert trained the homeowners on filling the crevices of the boulder with soil and plants to create a vision of beauty. Immediately turning to my dearest, I cooed, “Can I have a boulder for my bromeliads?”
“Where will you get a giant rock,” he insisted. “Better to just build a garage, drop in a pool and call it done.” Undeterred, I replied, “I bet I could find one.”
“This is Florida. There are no boulders here,” he reminded. Honestly joking, I suggested maybe Amazon had them. Guess what readers? They do.
It’s unbelievable. Not just one boulder, but a complete array of boulder in various shapes, dimensions, colors and heights. Need a low profile boulder? Would you like that in sandstone or with a detailed surface rough enough for the most delicate roots to grasp? I, of course, gravitated immediately to the extra large cascading front design. What can I say? For this gal, size matters.
Promising they were easy to install, I suppressed a giggle. It’s a fake rock right? What could be difficult about popping it out of the box and putting it in your yard? Can you imagine the delivery? I’m sure my UPS guy would expect a bag of cookies or a cupcake in exchange for that package.
Seriously folks, the biggest prefabricated rock measures almost 4-by-5 feet! “I wonder if that even comes in a box,” I murmured, as Mr. Harris said, “No, no boulder.”
“Oooh, look at this one,” I insisted, enlarging the screen for his tired eyes. “It’s a monolith.” “Oh great,” he joked. “You can build Stonehenge in our back yard. The neighbors will love that.”
Well, they can stop an alarm because even though the fake flints had a 70 percent, five-star rating; I don’t really need a fake rock. Apparently these bad boys need to be fastened down so they don’t blow away. How’s that for an oxymoron? You buy a rock that might dance down the street come the next big blow in Florida.
Someday I’d like one of those giant rock piles with cascading waterfalls and stunning orchid and bromeliad plantings, but considering I’m approaching the big five-oh this year, it’s probably not a reality. I just can’t see myself climbing the thing to weed and prune in my later years. At least I’m a realist. Plus it will be a lot cheaper to buy a yearly membership to a variety of botanical gardens and enjoy the fruits of their labor while saving my back.
