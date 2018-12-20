Christmas is rushing in faster than the lunatic locomotive of Polar Express and I need a stiff hot chocolate to deal with it all. Don’t get me wrong, while I enjoy a cheerful jolly good time as much as the next gal, the holidays can be exhausting.
First, there’s the issue of the usual regular routine. Around our house daily everyday life has to continue. Strangely, it heeds no warning of Santa coming to town and seems to become more unruly the closer the holiday gets. Added to life’s bad behavior and our schedules’ insistence on overcompensating, we are not a household of holiday time off or languorous weeks of break time. I envy those who have a week, two or – please don’t even share – three weeks off each December. If you’re one of those people, then do us all a favor and go bake some sprinkled cookies and bring them to us. For goodness sakes, it is Christmas, isn’t it?
No, for us it is business as usual with a whole bunch of other fun times crammed in here and there. All that shopping, wrapping, trimming, decorating and baking only gets done in spurts or overnight in an espresso-fueled frenzy. Some of it doesn’t get done at all. I’m no longer ashamed to have completely abandoned my mother’s tradition of baking homemade goodies for all in the community. Instead, I share this story. Consumed as quickly, the calories are negligible and will leave you more room for Christmas dinner, right?
Speaking of the famed meal, second only to Thanksgiving, we come across yet another snafu. Eating vegan throws a carrot stick into the meal planning and leads to all sorts of stilted plans. Will Mr. Harris throw in the salad and smoke a ham? To his work family, a hearty yes, but here at home, there’s no sense because he’d have to eat the whole dang thing. A man’s Christmas wish come true, but likely to ensure New Year’s is spent in the ER. What then does the holiday meal hold? I still have no idea. Like I said, plans evolve as the day approaches, often swirling like smoke and dissolving faster than snowflakes.
With all this holiday hullabaloo, the important aspects remain solid. We know why we celebrate and it is more Son than sparkle and glitter. Gifts are nice, but the greatest gift has already been received, so nothing in this life compares or competes with this part of Christmas. Thankful for the spirit of the holiday, we will also enjoy having all our immediate family present this year, which is all the gift we need.
Life changes as fast as Santa’s sleigh, so I don’t get bogged down in the decking of the halls and the prepping of the party. Just having those dear near this year will be enough for me. As children grow and spread their wings, the day when that may not be possible hovers about the horizon. For now though our holiday cheer is merry and bright.
I wish you the loveliest of holidays whether it all goes well or not. If the cookies burn and the tree crashes, post it on social media and we will laugh with you. There’s always next year to get it all perfect.
