When Hurricane Dorian first showed its swirling potential, we took heed and got busy. I pulled out my duty list from prior storms to make sure I recalled those specific tips and tricks learned after Charley, Frances, Jeanne and Irma.
Charley had been our rude awakening to just what a hurricane could do. Frances taught us the foolishness of trying to flee Central Florida after everyone began evacuating from the coast. Jeanne rounded out the unprecedented — you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me — trifecta of storms in 2004.
Did you know that phenomenon hadn’t happened in 150 years? It had been a century and a half since multiple storms impacted a region in the same season. We learned so much about hurricanes, weather and preparation — mostly via very sweaty equity.
From shopping to prepping, plywood and pre-bagging ice, we lived through it and endured. Milk freezes, solar yard lights can illuminate the home after dark and a small generator provides the little comforts that make the endless heat and humidity less distressing. Coffee beans should be pre-ground before the big blow and a “sock” (ask your Hispanic friends) brews java quite smartly. You can cook on a gas grill but it’s so dang hot, why would you bother? Crackers, peanut butter and canned veggies gets one through. Fresh veggies and fruit quickly spoil, but apples are a good bet when faced with days of no power.
We were without electricity one week after Charley and it was rough going. After Irma, we endured 11 miserable days. My heart twists imagining our neighbors far off the Atlantic Coast facing who knows how long. It also brings to mind Puerto Rico. So much damage boggles my brain and overwhelms the spirit. It can’t be suggested enough that those with big hearts and a desire to donate connect with organizations that were already connected to the island. They will know where, what and who needs relief urgently and how to best support an ongoing recovery.
As I type this, Dorian’s not yet done. With family in the Carolinas it’s more prep, prepare and wait. It becomes exhausting when storms pause and churn devastation. I thought a lot about the seamen of old. It has been written they would go mad with starvation and thirst, jumping overboard when ancient wooden ships bobbed in still seas around the Equator for too long.
The doldrums may be a place of calm, but if visited too long, stagnation equals ruin. We are fond of quick solutions and high activity. When faced with the long haul or a season of stillness, it is almost more than we can bear. How to shake off the weariness? A week of really good sleep is a great start. Doing something for others is a great step two. Pop those hurricane goodies into a box and seal it as step three. We aren’t out of hurricane season and there’s a big bunch of weather blowing across the Atlantic yet.
We can’t fix everything but if everyone does something, the outcome will be amazing. Plan, prepare, be generous and keep an eye on the tropics. A little wobble here or dip there and today could have been a very different day in the Sunshine State.
