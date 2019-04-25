Last week I shared that cashless stores are popping up and asked whether you are ready to ditch dollars. Is paper money passé? Are you ready for all plastic? Yet to fully embrace the phone wave for payment, it’s only because I haven’t had time to figure it out. While the next generation seamlessly adopts technology in real time, I’m playing catch up.
Related to my reluctance to give up control, do I really want all my personal business, financial or otherwise, floating about the web? Just when I think I’m being a fuddy duddy, a hacked social media account brought to light the very real concerns.
Somehow, someone, who may or may not be the person represented in the profile that took control of a family member’s tall-female-aboriginal-persons account, changed passwords and logins. An email was received updating them that the account credentials had been changed as said person requested. Who he was — if it even was him — was unknown to us. As I tried to sort things out, I shook my head in wonder. How the H.E. double-hockey sticks can someone request to take control of someone else’s account?
Customer service proved frustrating. I was limited in my ability to assist as it wasn’t my account. Following online instructions, we said a few prayers and took evasive measures. Cancelling all credit cards, we changed associated passwords. A major inconvenience, it touched several family members and multiple accounts. It meant days of limited access to funds for everyone. I really wanted to smack said person who may or may not be the individual in the profile as shown.
Then things got messier. Within days, associated social media accounts were hacked. While we will never know who this person or entity was, their choice of content was less than desirable. Messages flooded in to let said family member know shady stuff was posted on their page, but they were helpless to fix it. We reported it and hoped other folks did the same. Thankfully within 24 hours the images were blocked and the account shut down.
I wondered how this mess could happen and did some research. Sadly, our family member was not alone. Millions around the globe have been hit by similar situations and all reported the same difficulties getting accounts put back in order. Intriguingly, it’s not all linked to money. Online thieves can also benefit simply from the traffic traveling over your social media accounts.
How to protect your reputation and sanity? Multifactor authentication is a great start as is changing all passwords on a regular basis, even if keeping track of them is a major headache. Having to deal with being hacked isn’t so swell either so I’m willing to experience aggravation on the front side to hopefully avoid trouble on the back end. Signing up for account alerts is smart too. It gave us peace of mind because within days we realized whoever had fooled with the original account was sniffing around ours too.
If you’re not sure where to start, ask a trusted millennial or take time to go through the security and passwords sections of all your accounts. See something, say something, but don’t click a link to do so, instead reach out in a different way to avoid potentially downloading malware or bots.
