Sugar-seeking children should be thanking their lucky chocolate-coated bars for Mr. Harris’ keen awareness of the holiday season. Last weekend we were enjoying a delightful breakfast courtesy of his culinary prowess when he suddenly spoke aloud. “When is Trick or Treat?”
Ever aware of all happenings in the Heartland, I cocked my head and admitted I honestly didn’t know. Grabbing the paper at my side, I read aloud. “It says Saturday.” Today was Saturday. Did that mean it was also Trick or Treat?
Glancing at the calendar, we saw the next weekend would be November so it must be on this very evening. He murmured about going to buy candy so we’d be ready. I strolled to the pantry and scoped out the supplies.
With our focus on eating healthy, snacks are no longer a staple at our house. There was a box of cheese crackers our daughter hadn’t consumed on her recent weekend home, but even I know you can’t give Trick or Treaters a handful of Cheez-its. Digging further I uncovered granola bars. “Hey, this could work.”
The look on his face hovered somewhere before disgust but pretty far past disbelief. “You can’t give out granola bars. We don’t have time to deal with what could happen if you pass those out.”
I considered the Halloweens of my childhood. Those shiny apples were tossed, cookies went to trash and while one house gave out handfuls of pennies, I had no stash from which to replicate this. I sighed and gave in. While today’s children are far less likely to toilet-paper a house, it wasn’t worth the risk.
“We are not going to give out healthy snacks. No one wants those,” he insisted. “I’ll run out and get a couple bags of candy.”
“That’s a bad idea,” I warned. “We get like 10 kids and then will have all that candy around. You know we will eat it.” He shrugged and I saw the futility. Apparently the holiday season of eating was kicking off right at this moment.
I suggested one bag to limit the damage to our biomarkers and waistlines but he held a hard line. “There are more kids in the neighborhood now. What if they bring their friends?” Realizing this was important to my spouse, I quickly conceded to his authority with one request. “Be sure to get Twix bars and maybe peanut butter cups.”
He returned with just a couple bags, but holy snack size — one bag held 300 pieces of candy. Trying not to smirk, he told of markdowns and a stampede of seniors rushing him to the end cap. I just smiled and swiped a mini bag of coated peanut candy. It is hard to look stern when you’re munching a mouthful of sugar.
“I knew you’d fuss about it being such a big bag, but the pieces are really small,” he assured me. I grabbed two more, but only to verify what he said of course.
The Harris Hacienda did not disappoint the mini ghouls and gals of Trick or Treat, unless they were hoping for a Twix bar. For some reason all those seemed to have disappeared before the festivities began.
