Apparently the rock song intro was way too long. “I’ve already lost interest,” she muttered, promptly switching the channel. Classic Rush was obsolete to this young up and coming adult. Get to the point people because no one’s got time for drawn-out tunes anymore.
Apparently there are many things this new and mobile generation no longer finds relative. Take receipts. Really, go ahead and take them because why would you get a piece of paper noting what you’ve spent when it’s posted electronically?
When my daughter first spurned a paper copy of her transactions as a teen, I admit admonishing her otherwise. “How will you balance your account,” I chided. “I don’t bother with that,” she shrugged. It set me back, but then it dawned on me. She kept no ledger of written purchases and never even received paper checks when she opened her account. Eventually we joined her in spurning mailed statements though Mr. Harris does balance our account on a monthly basis. Considering banks audit themselves, perhaps it is a waste of time?
Then there are paychecks. Likely anyone you query under age 25 has never received a paper check for time worked. Direct deposit is a requirement of most business, civic or government jobs in this day. Younger adults will never hold that magical piece of paper on a Friday afternoon while doing the payday dance. Most also find no need to step foot into a bank. From W2s to mobile check deposits, online loans and mortgages, everything can be done electronically.
Landlines are also passé. Setting up phone service used to be a necessity but no longer. Now used for internet service, a few dinosaurs, like us, maintain a phone line. We have a cordless phone, but I believe the last time I picked it up was after Hurricane Irma to see if service was back on. Do you even remember answering machines with tapes?
How about Walkman radios, stereos or iPods? These coveted necessities of former generations have also gone by the wayside. All the music you could ever want and more is now easily streamed for the cost of a cup of coffee.
That’s another big change isn’t it? If you had suggested spending over five bucks for a cup of coffee 20 years ago folks would have thought it crazy. Now we zip through Starbucks without even thinking about it. Sounds nuts maybe, but if they aren’t spending their money on all those things the generation before had, why not drop it on a latte?
Have you tried online ordering yet for groceries? In some regions you can have nearly everything delivered. Here you can order ahead, drive over and text your arrival. Just sign your receipt, pop the trunk and have them load you up. All the while you can continue working, scroll your Facebook or work on next week’s column.
Convenience has become seamless in many realms. Want to streamline your life? Ask a millennial for some tips on how to partake of all the new options out there and prepare to be amazed by what you might have been missing.
