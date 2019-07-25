My firefighter spouse let me know he was bringing someone home. Who was it, I wondered? Should I offer to make breakfast? Upon his arrival, he exited the truck alone. What the heck was going on?
Responding to a brush fire that turned out to be an abandoned vehicle burning, he found an additional surprise. As he and his partner doused the flames, they heard something. It turned out to be a young orange tabby cat.
Whiskers curled and crumbling, the poor thing had melted plastic molded onto his fur and terribly burned foot pads. Both ears were singed and he coughed roughly. “This doesn’t look good,” I mused. He was lethargic and barely responded, but that didn’t last long.
Doctored at Sebring Animal Hospital, with battened feet and an increasingly bad attitude, he fought daily foot washings and wrappings. We joked he wasn’t quite right, but after all he had been through what could we expect?
Named by our daughter — merely 3 years old at the time — we discovered a long time later this nonsensical moniker meant something naughty in Spanish. From that point on we called him Shere Kahn or Mr. Pud. The scrawny, patchy kitten morphed into an enormous orange tiger with a penchant for getting into trouble. He scared our pet sitter, bopped unsuspecting dogs on the nose and had more than his fair share of cat fights after busting out the screens.
Unwilling to remain indoors and play nice with the rest of the family, we sought to re-home him. The brave soul who took him in lived nearby. We discovered this only after he returned home with a lady cat we named Robin. He promptly left, but she stayed.
Navigating his way between our home and his new one, we marveled over his prowess. Walking most evenings, he’d sometime join us. Like the pied piper, we had a variety of neighborhood cats slinking along behind. He became a neighborhood vagabond, mooching snacks and meals at several homes on a regular basis.
It brought us new friends including Bagheera, who joined our crew when a nearby renter departed, forgetting to pack him. This sleek black feline was neutered and happily joined the family. Mr. Pud returned to pound the stuffing out of him regularly.
When we moved, Bagheera and Mr. Pud adapted to their new surroundings readily. They now had a large garden and less traffic. We breathed a sigh of relief as folks got used to him poking along behind us on evening walks.
Deaf as a stone and showing all 18 of his years, he had slowed to a snail’s pace. Then he stopped joining our walks, choosing to snooze in the driveway. The age equivalent of a 90-year-old man, he spent his final days basking in the sun or bedded up on our couch sleeping so deeply I’d place my hand on him just to be sure.
His journey spanned two decades and countless miles. We find ourselves watching for him and likely will for quite some time. After all, he’s been with us through much of our adult life. It’s funny how furry critters sneak in to steal your heart. Perhaps now he enjoys the vitality of his youth and an endless world in which to explore. May the tiger within still wander freely.
What a beautiful story. Sad, but still beautiful. Our pets are our family and this story brings out so much good in the midst of so much darkness. I'm so happy for the time you had together.
