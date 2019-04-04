When I finally had time to swing by the jeweler, imagine my chagrin when informed it was merely operator error. “This watch doesn’t require a battery, it just needs winding,” he explained, demonstrating how to do so without even a hint of sarcasm. All that time it had sat on my dresser collecting dust when it could have been ticking away on my wrist.
Cleaned and sweeping the hours once again, it kept me fashionably on schedule. Compliments would be ticked off and most were surprised when informed it was a 1950s timepiece, still ticking away.
The years went by and while the watch kept ticking, my vision began to falter. No longer able to clearly see the tiny, shiny face, it became more fashion accessory than necessity. In fact, apparently it stopped working some time ago and I never noticed because I had stopped squinting at it long before.
I added dropping for repair to my to-do list, but then stopped short. Does it make sense to repair a watch I can no longer see? Pondering this, I wondered how large a face I’d need to make buying a new one worth the investment.
Have you noticed younger folks do not wear traditional time pieces? Our daughter received a dress watch for a birthday some time ago and will rarely sport it. In fact, I’d venture to go on record with the statement that watches have gone by the wayside thanks to wearable technology.
Whether you call them tech togs, wearables or fashion electronics, these handy gadgets do much more than track time. Mini computers bring the fantastical notions of Star Trek and Jetsons to a wrist near you.
Touch screens provide real time link ups to your contacts, make calls and send texts, unlock your car, track fitness goals and so many more helpful things that a ticking time piece seems archaic.
Watch a movie, change the channel on your television and lower or raise your air conditioning- at home- while you’re out running errands. Check in on a pet, pay for your groceries and get navigation assistance. With all of this, it’s a wonder traditional watches are still on the market.
Of course there’s the learning curve, which may be more hairpin than I wish to navigate. I would have to make time to learn to implement all the options. Steeply priced, one can choose from aluminum, stainless – for the traditional feel – and ceramic. Seriously, do we need all these choices?
Oh yes, we do, because if you’re as tough on your time piece as I am, the waterproof, nearly indestructible would be the way to go, particularly at these prices. Then there are the bands, which boggle the mind. Just like a traditional watch, choices are endless but in the end, offer more bang for the really big bucks.
If I cough up the cost, will I be able to see it? Scrolling online forums with tech savvy elders offered thumbs up due to quick toggle adjustments along with vibrating reminders for other necessaries. With multiple text sizes and brightness levels, most remarked it a perfect choice for aging eyes. Looks like this time around, I’ll be watching for wearable technology. No sense letting time march on without me.
