We are not what we see when it comes to Netflix viewing habitats. Take for example the gourmet series I eat up in small binges when possible. Consuming an hour of time watching competitors create stunning meals is a fine choice. We love it or perhaps it’s just me and Mr. Harris tolerates my selections. Able to whip up a simple meal or a scratch cake, he’s a fine chef though when he feels like it and yes, he even does the dishes.
Stranger still, when we watch cooking programs, I’m lapping it all up, but have no interest in preparing similar meals at home. We don’t dine that way and considering how unusual most of it is, Mr. Harris is thankful for that. He has no interest in sampling gorgeously plated octopus or other uncommon proteins turned into art on a plate.
Then there are the gardening shows. My recent favorite involves a famed English gardener who helps homeowners fix their yards. On those rare evenings we have an hour to be still, I watch intently, hoping to learn a few things. As he guides homeowners in creating the sought after English garden, I find their toils and struggles quite soothing. Nearly all blow their budget, which is immensely satisfying.
Watching, I feel relaxed and inspired, but honestly I don’t know why. Just like the cooking shows, the tips may be implemented here and there, but mostly I follow my own course. Take for example his recommendations that all gardeners stock with about five species of plants.
“Madness,” I murmur. I’ve got more than that in nearly every plant island. My backyard selections passed that total quite a few digits ago. In fact, even I have realized that unless I do a complete revamp of the setup, I can’t add anything new.
This doesn’t stop me from accepting the gift of favorite bromeliads from a neighbor or moving plants around to achieve a different look. Even with the backache-inducing toil, it’s one of my favorite ways to spend a weekend. My body however does not agree. It would now prefer to spend the hours lolling about in the spa or perhaps the neighbor’s pool. Simply put, days of heavy yard work have begun to have a less than desirable outcome the next day.
Still we labor and grouse about the effort, telling ourselves we will take it easy this time. Later, nearing exhaustion I suggest selling it all and fleeing to a condo near the beach. Mr. Harris will suggest pulling out everything and pouring concrete. With much of the initial landscaping far overgrown, we have spent a few years taking it back to a more manageable height as our bodies scream in protest. It will, I joke, be perfect just in time for the next owner to rip it all out once more.
This madness of pouring money into the yard continues. I dream of Tuscan-style patios and pergolas dripping flowered vines as rock fountains splash over terraces filled with botanical wonders. What folly it would be. Then again, if we added an outdoor kitchen and lounge area it would be a beautiful place to watch gourmet cooking shows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I don't watch network programming per se. My viewing is exclusively Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Some really excellent shows on both. For news, we prefer BBC World News. You actually hear about real news from around the world and you're not lost in domestic tales that revolve around the Trump soap opera. At $12.99 per mo, Netlfix is a bargain at twice the cost.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.