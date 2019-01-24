Last weekend’s blustery weather made me comment how much it looked like winter. “Makes sense,” replied Mr. Harris. “Technically, it is.”
“Oh, I keep forgetting,” I murmured, glancing up at the clouds racing over a canvas of blue. At least it wasn’t devoid of sun. There’s one thing about Florida winter, you can always count on the return of warmth a couple days later.
We don’t see much of genuinely cold weather, with the exception of brief frosts a few times each year. On a road trip to western Texas recently, we had days where the sky had been a wash of grey, hung out with cloud cover. The Florida panhandle long past, sunshine ended at the state line.
Hitting Alabama, I stepped into a dripping mist and the chill was a startling presence entering my pores seeking joints in which to settle. The grass may have been a carpet of green under the pines and hardwoods lining the highway, but it was clear that winter was on the way. “Oh my gosh, it feels and smells just like the Great White North,” I remarked. Mr. Harris quickly agreed. “It’s the cold rain.”
“I need a sweatshirt,” I insisted, heading back to the car.
“What are you going to do when we get to Texas?”
“That humongous suitcase which almost gave you a hernia has plenty of clothes,” I shot back. “I plan to wear all of them if necessary.”
Petrichor is the term for the smell following rainfall and I’ve always enjoyed that in Florida. It’s like inhaling a cool sensation of greenery, water and all that’s right in the world. This cold rainfall was not sunshine and light, but rather a hint of cold to come.
We were surprised by a forecast of snow. The last time we found ourselves covered in frozen white stuff was about a decade ago. Our daughter’s first experience with fluffy precipitation, it was what I refer to as movie snow.
Flakes fell languorously, weaving about the air as they slid through the sky around us. Landing in the gloved hand as a tiny white doily, each circle was a marvel until it melted moments later. It showered about an hour, leaving several inches of confection. Easily rolled into a snowball, it was the snow stuff of dreams.
In Texas, the sleet and snow thankfully moved through before we arrived and our days were sunny and in the 60’s. We hiked a bit and still discovered pockets of snow clinging to rocks and shaded areas of soil.
Our daughter has since seen flurries and is making use of her long underwear when temperatures dip into the low digits. Ever try to find women’s long underwear in Florida? Yeah, us neither and until recently, there was no need to search it out. She had never even seen such garments, but we did find a few options at Bass Pro Shop.
It seems Florida doesn’t much care for winter or winter garments and that’s perfectly fine by me. I’ll take a chilled, stiff breeze with a shot of sunshine over an endless expanse of grey topped with foam any day.
