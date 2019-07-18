As a writer, every day occurrences, conversations and experiences get cataloged into my conscious for dissection and rewriting into stories or scenes. A peculiar accent, the turn of a phrase or utterances of frustration are treasured tokens tucked away to be marveled over at a later date. It’s all part of the process. You never know when a story will need the spark of a statement or the bling of a burble overheard while waiting in line somewhere.
When I’m not up for a trip to the big box store, the internet provides an endless treasure trove of topics to pick over. Not sure what to write about? Start searching the Web and bingo, some crazy thing will provide the opportunity for enlightenment. A new favorite of mine is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day. A simple sign-up provides a daily dose of either smug satisfaction or the oft chance of educating yourself. Even better, sometimes the words are so delightful, I pause my scrolling thumb to savor the literary delight.
Just the other day, higgledy-piggledy popped up in my inbox and stopped me cold. “What is this delectable, clearly non-vegan word of delicious reduplication?” Opening the email, I read further.
M-W’s Word of the Day spelled out the uncertain origin of this delightful phrase, but noted it coupled with examples like helter-skelter and pell-mell. I nearly squealed with delight. Writing books for young readers, I was instantly excited over the possibility of including higgledy-piggledy into some section of plot where chaos reigned. You have to admit it is a silly and fun way to describe a hugger-mugger moment of a character or plot element.
Even better, I thought of using it to spice up the workday. Just imagine you are at your desk and all heck and la la breaks loose over a missed deadline, crashing software or empty can of coffee in the communal kitchen. As those around you rail and fume, you take stock of your surroundings and holler, “Enough with this higgledy-piggledy mass of confusion, someone take charge and go get some Sumatra!” I suspect that will stop all in their tracks wondering what muddled thinking has overtaken your noggin.
It might be a good way to separate out the fellow words nerds from the masses too. Take note of those flummoxed by your antics versus the prose snatching purloiners suddenly scribbling madly or tapping a note into their Smartphone. At least I’m honest about pilfering great statements or expressions of felicitous fancy.
Sadly most writing should be concise, stark and free from such namby-pamby musings. In a world bursting with such bounteous abundance of words to share, I yearn to be loquacious.
