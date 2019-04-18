Cashless stores are appearing and while we are still wrapping our minds around the concept, it seems no one carries a little jingle anymore. It’s all plastic all the time, or is it?
The rise of cashless outlets in major cities must be about as weird as prepaid pick up. Have you tried this? Download an app, order food and prepay with your credit card. Upon arrival, sashay in and pick up your bag. No interaction necessary, but expect a few ruffled feathers from folks chilling in line as you politely request to go by. Apparently they took no cuts from kindergarten to heart and pledged to maintain it for life.
This no cash stuff is quite a swing from how it used to be. Mr. Harris reminded me that when traveling we’d always have a handful of 20s along with a smattering of small bills. From a favorite pizza joint in Vero Beach to mom and pop shops on back roads, you couldn’t count on them accepting a credit card.
Are you old enough to recall being asked for lower denominations? Years ago when I worked as a park ranger we’d have to ask everyone for small bills because most travelers popped a $20 bill out the window, depleting the change drawer within the first operating hours.
Even longer back, I worked for a jeweler and hand-counted stacks of stinky bills during the holidays. Security would be called to pick up deposit bags once they were zipped and locked. Money was king, but I suspect only those around the half century mark and higher will know what I’m talking about.
Traveling with a lot of cash is never comfortable, but I think that’s more related to my upbringing than reality. When we moved to Florida in the late 1980s, we bought Travelers Checks to avoid the risk of theft. Do they even have those anymore?
Back then, credit was a privilege available only to those who didn’t actually need it. I still recall our surprise and the shock from elders when we were easily approved for our first credit account after marriage. Over the years we’ve had a love-hate relationship with credit. It’s a lifesaver in pressing times of exorbitant medical bills, then a stone around your neck as you pay it off, often for years. We’ve been both debt free and debt laden. The Bible says the love of money is the root of all evil but the distraction of it all is also a bit much to bear.
Nowadays cards shut down automatically as soon as preset parameters are broken. Electronic money has become very secure and soon there will be a new credit option from Apple. When I watched the video, I was impressed. The future is sliding in via technology and while I’m still trying to figure it all out, I’m amazed by the convenience.
The fear of unauthorized use always nibbles at the corner of my mind. Recently we had a little technology-related hassle that clearly showed how hard it is to get stuff fixed. That’s a whole other column.
Will money go away and digital dollars become the normal way of life? While municipalities figure out how to deal with this new deal, you’d better take a little paper money when traveling.
